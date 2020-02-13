Jennifer Hudson Tapped To Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute At NBA All-Star Game In Chicago

Oscar-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson is scheduled to perform a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant during the NBA’s upcoming All-Star weekend.

Events are scheduled to take place in Hudson’s hometown of Chicago starting Friday, with her performance scheduled to take place ahead of the game on Sunday.

Other performers for the festivities include hometown natives Chaka Khan, who will sing the national anthem, and Chance The Rapper. Rappers Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Quavo from the Migos will perform during the halftime show.

Hudson’s performance will honor the NBA legend who transformed the game of basketball during his over 20-year career with his tenacity and skill.

Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter on January 26 in Calabasas, California. Seven other passengers also perished in the accident, including Payton Chester, 13; Sarah Chester, 45; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; Christina Mauser, 38; and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, 50.

The group was headed to participate in Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousands Oaks. The Los Angeles Coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma by accident, according to CNN who obtained the report.

Bryant continues to be globally mourned by his fans, supporters and celebrity friends who continue to express their shock regarding his sudden and tragic death.

On February 24, the Staples Center is scheduled to hold a public memorial for Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna. Last Friday the Bryant family held a private memorial service that was closed off to media.