Amber Rose Says Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Face Tattoo

Earlier this week, Amber Rose debuted a face tattoo, which bears the names of her sons, Sebastian Thomas and Slash Edwards.

In case you were wondering what inspired Amber’s bold body art, the mom of two says that it was Kobe Bryant’s death. The interesting revelation was made during an appearance on Fox Soul TV alongside Keyshia Cole.

“I gotta be honest, and I don’t want this to sound corny, but after Kobe [Bryant] died it made me reflect on my life,” Amber told Keyshia.

According to Amber, Kobe’s death and her father’s near-death experience with cancer caused her to think about her own mortality.

“I thought about my dad and my dad had cancer when he was 40, and he went through remission and he’s good now but he almost died,” she continued. “And I’m 36… I’ve been wanting this tattoo for a long time… life is so short, just do it. Just live your best life with no regrets.”

She continued:

“That’s just how I felt, and I’m happy I did it.”

Amber’s boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards was in full support of the model’s decision to get head ink.

“[Alexander] encouraged it,” she said. “He was just like, ‘Baby get it! You gotta get it!'”

In fact, he went out and got a matching head tattoo. Instead of getting the boys’ names on his head, AE got a tattoo of their birthdays.