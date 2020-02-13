After A Talk With His Mom, Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “I Was Raised Way Better Than That”

After a talk with his mother, Beverly Tate, Snoop Dogg issued a public apology to Gayle King for the derogatory comments he made about her. The apology was delivered by video, which was posted to the rapper’s Instagram page.

Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it. So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based on emotions, me being angry at questions that you asked. I overreacted. Should have handled it way different than that. I was raised way better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful. I didn’t mean to be like that I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself. A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it’s okay to fix it. It’s okay to man up and say that you’re wrong. I apologize. Hopefully, we can sit down and talk privately. Have a good day.

As previously reported, Snoop lashed out at Gayle after seeing a recent interview in which she questioned Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s complicated legacy and his 2003 sexual assault allegations. The rapper called Gayle “a funky, dog-head b*tch” and a punk muthaf*cka” and advised her to “back off before we come get you.”

Since clips of the interview went viral, the CBS news anchor has been bombarded with criticism and death threats. In an interview with “Today,” Gayle’s best friend Oprah Winfrey explained that she was “not doing well” amidst the backlash before adding, “All things pass. She will be okay.”

Gayle has yet to publicly respond to Snoop’s open apology.