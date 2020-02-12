The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Signs With The WWE

Simone Johnson is continuing her family’s legacy in a major way by signing with the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., just like her father, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and her late legendary grandfather and great-grandfather, Danny Garcia and Peter “High Chief” Mavia.

Johnson, 18, has already begun training at the WWE’s Performance Center located in Orlando, Florida. She will be coached by the organization’s best and most capable staff, including Head Coach Matt Bloom and Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato, according the WWE’s website.

“It means the world to me,” Simone Johnson said in a released statement. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.” Johnson will head to Orlando, Fla., to begin training at the WWE Performance Center.

Johnson also shared her excitement with her followers on Instagram on Monday.

“To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said “this will be my life one day,” this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this,” she wrote.

But no one was happier for her than her father, who shared a heartwarming post of his own celebrating the huge achievement.

“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers,” he wrote. “Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete. Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own. So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work.”

The actor stepped away from the ring in 2004 to pursue his dreams in Hollywood and now the star will have another chance to see his legacy lived out on the wrestling stage. Papa should be very proud!