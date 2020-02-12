Kobe And Gianna Bryant Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony

Kobe and Gianna Bryant have been laid to rest in a private ceremony. According to Entertainment Tonight, the services were held on Friday, February 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California.

“Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss,” a source explained. “The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it’s still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls.”

A public memorial for the legendary basketball star and 13-year-old Gianna has been scheduled for Monday, February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which was confirmed by Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, last week.

As previously reported, Kobe and Gianna perished in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California alongside seven others on January 26. The basketball icon is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three other children, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

In the weeks following the crash, Vanessa has been speaking out to thank fans for their support as she continues to work through her grief. Monday, she expressed via Instagram that while she attempts to come to terms with Kobe’s death, her mind still can’t process the fact that Gianna is gone.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me,” she wrote.

We continue to keep Vanessa, her children, and all families affected by this horrible tragedy lifted in prayer.