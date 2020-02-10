“It’s Just A Really Humbling Experience To Be Alive”: Stripper Who Fell 15 Feet In Viral Video Gives Emotional Update

A stripper named from Texas went viral over the weekend after a video of her plummeting 15 feet from a pole in a nightclub garnered thousands of shares and retweets.

The woman, whose name is Genea Sky on social media, gave a public comment admonishing her fellow social media users after it gained momentum over the weekend. Some commenters mocked her fall turning the scary moment into an internet meme, while others also fixated on how she continued twerking directly after.

Genea took to social media on Sunday to let everyone know that she was seriously injured and is in a lot of pain.

That’s me. I fractured my jaw https://t.co/fSYEqjKNPl — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 9, 2020

“Yes, I fell off the pole. Yes, I fractured my jaw. NO, I’m not f—ing okay. And there’s absolutely NOTHING funny about this situation. This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt and wouldn’t wish it upon anyone,” she wrote in a Twitter thread.

As supporters seemingly changed their tune, voicing genuine concern, Genea’s friend launched a GoFundMe in order to help offset her surgery costs, amounting to $20,000. Genea is also studying to be an esthetician, and promotes her services on social media while she continues to train for her license.

People keep asking if I have cash app and Venmo and all that…I only have cash app ($geneapurnell22) and the GoFundMe my best friend made for me. I’m not asking for money but I’m very grateful that so many people want to help me. It truly means the world to me rn. Thank you 🙏🏽💕 — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 10, 2020

Genea later took to Instagram to share more of her thoughts as she continues to heal. “Obviously the video has gone viral and I’m getting a lot of messages asking me if I’m ok and all this stuff so, I decided I’d update everybody and let everyone know what’s going on,” she said while holding back tears.

Genea then revealed that she also suffered multiple other injuries in addition to a broken jaw.

“I pretty much broke my jaw and I have to have surgery on it tomorrow,” she said. I broke some teeth and I got a sprained ankle. I got some stitches. But aside from all of that, I’m good, I have no broken limbs, I walked away myself. I got up after it happened and I’m just really overwhelmed by all the messages and everything. And I’m so thankful for all the positive messages I’ve been getting and all the love.”

“I am having a hard time but I’m ok and I’m going to be ok,” she continued. “It’s just a really humbling experience to be alive. I’m just thankful for that and that’s just what’s important to me at this very moment, that I have my life. And even with my injury to my face, it still could’ve been a lot worse.”

“This isn’t for attention. This video is to update everyone and thank you guys for all the love and support. I’m truly blessed and I appreciate everyone’s kind messages. Thank you so much,” she wrote in the caption for the video.