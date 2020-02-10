People Had Plenty To Say About Blac Chyna Being At Sunday’s Academy Awards, But We’re Not Really Sure Why

The Internet wanted answers when out of all the stars who hit the red carpet for the Academy Awards on Sunday, Blac Chyna was one of the first to show up.

The 31-year-old wore Dona Matoshi and Jimmy Choo heels for the big night and people had plenty to say not just about her look, but also about how she got invited to the annual ceremony. Folks were ruthless, including Wendy Williams, of course.

“I’m still trying to figure out how Blac Chyna got an invitation to the Oscars?” she said on Monday’s show. “I love Blac Chyna but, how was she there?”

Twitter followed her lead.

There were plenty of jokes and opportunities for people to pull out their favorite memes and gifs, but there was, in addition to that, plenty of slander, with people pretty much commenting that she didn’t belong at the show, white and Black. The publication PEOPLE even felt the need to get to the bottom of it for justification purposes, noting that the reality TV personality was a plus-one and not actually invited. They pointed out that she went along with music producer and engineer Christopher Trujillo, which she shared on Monday. That being said, Trujillo didn’t engineer or score anybody’s movie this year, so his own invite isn’t necessarily without question if we’re going to go there.

Why act like she’s beneath getting to be at the awards? It’s especially unfair when you consider that plenty of TV personalities and folks who may not have anything to do with movies or music or anything related to such go to major awards shows all the time, from the Oscars to the Emmys and the Grammys. It’s simply a good look for anyone. They aren’t pinpointed for an explanation nor told, “Sucking the right di–s takes you to tremendous routes.” How did we go from being upset about the Academy not recognizing enough Black performances, and then when Black people show up, we tell them that they don’t belong? Make that make sense.

Azealia Banks, though problematic as hell 98 percent time, is like a broken clock — she gets it right at least twice a day. The rapper hit the nail on the head when sharing her confusion over people acting as though Blac Chyna is not good enough for the Academy Awards.

“Baffled as to why black people are shi–ing on blac chyna at the oscars as if there should be a right kind of black woman who gets invited to the oscars,” she wrote in her InstaStories. “All showing their internalized self-hatred. Plenty of white nobodies get invited to the oscars each year………What the f–k is the actual big deal?”

That is the question. She’s not the first former stripper, or person with a sex tape, or individual with a controversial parent, cosmetic surgery or whatever people want to negatively pull out of her background, to end up in the mainstream and on a red carpet. If there’s no hoopla for them (y’all don’t do this to the Kardashians and Housewives), then let that girl live.

