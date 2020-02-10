Vanessa Bryant Talks Grieving Kobe And Gianna At The Same Time
Anyone who hasn’t lost a child and a partner at the same time, can’t begin to imagine the pain and suffering Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant and mother of Gianna, is experiencing. It’s seems to be too much to comprehend.
And in the weeks since Vanessa lost the both of them, she’s gradually started sharing how she’s processing this tragedy.
In a recent Instagram post, she spoke about how she’s feeling and what is motivating her to keep moving. See what she had to say below.
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
We’re keeping Vanessa and the rest of the Bryant family in our thoughts and prayers. If her Instagram comments are any indication, it seems like she has a decent support system lifting her up.