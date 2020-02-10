Vanessa Bryant Talks Grieving Kobe And Gianna At The Same Time

Anyone who hasn’t lost a child and a partner at the same time, can’t begin to imagine the pain and suffering Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant and mother of Gianna, is experiencing. It’s seems to be too much to comprehend.

And in the weeks since Vanessa lost the both of them, she’s gradually started sharing how she’s processing this tragedy.

In a recent Instagram post, she spoke about how she’s feeling and what is motivating her to keep moving. See what she had to say below.

We’re keeping Vanessa and the rest of the Bryant family in our thoughts and prayers. If her Instagram comments are any indication, it seems like she has a decent support system lifting her up.