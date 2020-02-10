Jackson State University President Resigns After Arrest In Local Prostitution Sting

William Bynum Jr., the former president of Jackson State University, a historically Black institution located in Jackson, Mississippi, resigned on Monday after he was one of 17 people arrested over the weekend in a prostitution sting, the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reports.

The decision was made on Monday during an emergency meeting with the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL). No announcements have been made about who will serve as interim president.

Bynum, 57, was arrested and charged with procuring the services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and possession of marijuana. The arrests took place at a hotel in Clinton, located outside the Jackson metropolitan area.

BREAKING: The president of Jackson State University and the director of JSU's art gallery have been arrested in a prostitution sting. They are accused of 'procuring the services of a prostitute' and other charges. https://t.co/3DhnjdUuhk Via @justinvicory — Steven Ward (@wardreporter) February 10, 2020

Among the other persons arrested was another university affiliate named Shonda McCarthy. McCarthy was the director of JSU Art Galleries and was charged with procuring services of a prostitute and possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle.

During a Monday morning press conference, police announced the ring may have operated across several states, and resulted in eight felony counts. Four men who were arrested were from Memphis, Tennessee and were charged with felony counts of promoting or conspiracy to promote prostitution. Authorities are still investigating but believe there was no human trafficking involved in the bust.

“We’ve been trained on human trafficking. We have resources. We haven’t uncovered any evidence of a human trafficking operation. It looks to be a prostitution operation,” Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman said.

Police were able to bust the group after initiating contact with “alleged offenders over “dark web” sites, where services were discussed,” the Clarion Ledger writes.

Bynum’s biography has been removed from the school’s website, but he was appointed in 2017 by the IHL, replacing Carolyn Meyers who resigned in 2016. The biography described Bynum as a god-fearing man who was married and the father of six children. Prior to his time at JSU, he served as president of Mississippi Valley State University for four years.

According to a separate Clarion Ledger report, Bynum’s appointment by the board was highly contested among students and former alumni. However in a 2017 speech, Bynum addressed student’s concerns.

“I know I may not be your choice, and that’s your choice,” Bynum reportedly said. “The board made a choice, and I accepted. All I say is to watch me work.

Jackson State University was founded in 1877 by the American Baptist Home mission Society, and is one of the largest HBCU’s in the country, and the fourth largest in Mississippi.

JSU is not the first HBCU to face controversy with prostitution charges. In 2019 seven people were indicted stemming from a Fort Valley State University prostitution ring involving a university employee who also served as a graduate advisor to the campus chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.