Beauty Of 5: Rucker Roots Is The Answer To Your Black Girl Magic Hair Goals

Rucker Roots Restorative Edge Control

Rucker Roots Restorative Edge Control is back and better than ever. Rucker Roots spent months testing a new formula that consumers say has a better hold and consistency than ever before! The new formula includes avocado, castor, and olive oils to nourish your edges while smoothening fly-aways. And, the formula is non-greasy and flake-free.