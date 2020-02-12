Beauty Of 5: Get Valentine’s Day Ready With Shea Moisture’s Styling Tips And Products

Valentine’s Day is this week, and if you’re someone who is excited about the holiday, you are probably getting yourself ready for an amazing night out. You’ve got the ‘fit ready, shoes picked out, presents ordered and delivered. But do you have your hair in order?! Soft, manageable, healthy hair will tie everything together. If you need some help, check out Shea Moisture‘s styling tips. The brand picked out five products that will give your hair the strength, shine and hold you want all night. Whether you’re out with bae, partying with friends, or spending some quality time with yourself this Valentine’s Day, you’ll be ready to look your best. Treat yourself with healthy ingredients like Jamaican black castor oil, purple rice water, and sugar cane extract. Your hair will love you for this!

Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Blow Dry Créme

Heat damage is the last thing you need on such an important night. Protect your hair with Shea Moisture’s Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Blow Dry Créme. Apply the product from roots to ends before blow-drying your hair for a sleek salon-level blowout. The creme is also made with all-natural peppermint oil to invigorate the scalp to stimulate hair growth and give your hair a healthy shine.