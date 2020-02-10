High School Principal Resigns After Saying Kobe Bryant’s Death Was “Karma”

Liza Sejkora, the principal of Camas High School in Camas, Washington has resigned after implying in a Facebook post that Kobe Bryant deserved to die. The post was shared just hours after the beloved athlete perished in a tragic helicopter accident alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven other victims.

“Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,” Sejkora wrote.

The post quickly went viral and was removed shortly thereafter. Sejkora followed up with another post, which according to the Camas Post-Record, read:

“I just deleted a post. It was deleted because the comments missed my intent. You are free to judge me for the post just as I am free to judge the person the post was about. Also — if you are shocked I speak my mind on my page, I am honestly surprised.”

The district’s superintendent Jeff Snell came forward to condemn Sejkora’s comments.

“Anytime there’s a loss of life, I hope that all of us come together and rally around that. It didn’t come across that way. That’s really unfortunate,” Snell told KGW-TV.

By Monday, February 3, Sejkora issued an apology to the parents and students in the district. In the apology, she stated that she’d had a “personal” reaction to Bryant’s death, adding that her “emotions and past experiences got the best” of her. She went on to deem her response both “inappropriate and tasteless.”

“In education, we remind students to think before they post online, especially when feelings are inflamed,” she also stated in the apology before saying that she had not been practicing what she preached.

Sejkora also apologized on camera during an interview with Lacamas Magazine, which you can watch below. However, the damage had already been done.

On February 5, the school district announced that Sejkora had been placed on administrative leave. The following day, students at Camas High School staged a walkout. By February 7, it was announced that Sejkora had resigned from her position.