Rome In 72 Hours: Where To Stay, What To Do, Where To Eat

Visiting Rome is a bucket list item for many travelers, and while perhaps it’s hard to visit Italy for an extended vacation, the reasonable airfare makes Rome a viable option for a long weekend. Plentiful cultural attractions ensure there’s always something to do, and high-end hotels and restaurants guarantee your short time away truly feels remarkable. Here’s how to make the most of your journey if you only have 72 hours.

Where to Stay In and Around Rome

Enjoy panoramic views of Rome from the spectacular Waldorf Astoria Rome Cavalieri. The Cavalieri Grand Club Spa offers health and wellness treatments from massages to facials, with only the most luxurious skincare products. The timeless elegance of ancient Roman-style pools is perfectly married to modern amenities. Exclusive Imperial Club benefits include afternoon tea, hors d’oeuvres, and freshly prepared gelato amid priceless displays representing the apex of history, art, and culture.

At Rome’s Hotel Eden, traditional architecture and design showcase the best of European hospitality. With dynamic displays of art created by the hotel’s own artist in residence, plus spacious rooms, the finest Italian cuisine, a rooftop bar, and attentive spa treatments, guests of Hotel Eden can immerse themselves in authentic Italian culture. Sumptuous textiles, glossy marble and mirrors with gilt trim, and panoramic views from luxury suites inspire affection for all things Roman. The Eden Spa welcomes only four guests at a time for dedicated service that includes wellness treatments for women and men.

Sofitel Roma Villa Borghese, with its central Rome location, is tucked among shops, restaurants, and cafes. A dramatic renovation embraces both French and Italian influences with romantic elegance and minimalist style.

Dine on Mediterranean fare in full view of the Roman skyline at the hotel’s rooftop restaurant. Villa Agrippina Gran Meliá offers visitors to Rome a prime location near many of the most popular sightseeing spots, like the Vatican. Exclusive RedLevel accommodations, a full-service spa, and the on-site restaurant, cocktail bar, and poolside bar deliver attentive service in a secluded setting that’s a refuge from the hustle and bustle of the city. At the Aleph Rome Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, see how a former bank building has been transformed into elite accommodations with fantastic views of Rome. Swim in the rooftop pool, let go of all the stress of traveling with five-star spa treatments, and feast on fine dining prepared with the freshest local ingredients.

Things to Do in Rome

Sightseeing in Rome is unlike any other city. Take advantage of the exciting Go City tours, available in many of the most popular urban tourist destinations around the world, including Rome. Use the company’s easy app for affordable discounted access to dozens of landmarks, museums, and other attractions.

See the Capitolini Museum, the Pantheon, the Roman Forum, the Colosseum, hop on/off bus tours, concerts, tasting experiences, and more. Enjoy a guided tour of the Vatican, the Sistine Chapel, and the Basilica of St. Peter to see some of the most famous Roman historical sites. Book a Get Your Guide tour of Rome and jump to the head of the line at some of the most popular attractions. Tours last as little as an hour or as long as a half-day and include destinations like Castel Sant’Angelo and Palatine Hill.

Fine Dining in Rome

With just a few days in Rome, it’s tempting to try everything. And while most hotels offer satisfying buffet breakfasts, trying new restaurants for lunch and dinner is half the fun of traveling. Book lunch at The Flair, Sina Bernini Bristol’s roof-top restaurant, where taste is paramount. Fresh ingredients are allowed to shine through careful preparation and thoughtful pairings to bring out the best in every morsel. For dinner, Hotel Eden’s La Terrazza restaurant, Il Giardino restaurant and bar, and La Libreria bar offer upscale dining and cocktails that center Italian cuisine and spirits. Enjoy contemporary regional dishes at Settimo Roman Cuisine & Terrace, where guests have the option of dining indoors or out.

And Villa Agrippina Gran Meliá Hotel’s Ossimoro tempts your palate with an expansive menu that includes Italian, Mediterranean and international flavors. Plush seating and clean lines contrast with indoor palms that lend privacy without being heavy, guests can relax in this smart casual setting while still feeling like they’re on vacation.

The bright and airy Sky Blu rooftop restaurant at Aleph Rome Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton offers the easy glamour of yesterday with the culinary sensibility of today. Both tourists and business travelers will feel welcome here, where menu items include classic dishes and modern delights.

Visiting Rome can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and by selecting premium accommodations and dining options, you can be assured of an enriching experience that puts you in close proximity to the best Italian culture has to offer.