Rihanna Will Receive President’s Award At NAACP Image Awards

While making a transition from singer to beauty mogul, Rihanna has also been involved in philanthropy. This month, the Bajan songstress will get recognized for her public service work outside of music. According to Vibe, Rih will be awarded the President’s Award at this year’s 51st NAACP Image Awards. Recipients of this honor are acknowledged for their “special achievement and distinguished public service.”

“Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement. “From her business achievements through Fenty, to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”

Past honorees include Jay Z, Muhammad Ali and Soledad O’Brien.

In 2012, the “Work” singer founded the Clara Lionel Foundation to help jumpstart her philanthropy and give back to communities across the globe that are in need. This organization’s focus is education, advocacy and helping countries that experience natural disasters.

According to their website, their programming includes “primary and secondary education programs in Malawi, Barbados and Senegal, emergency response programs in the Caribbean and across the globe, and the Clara Lionel Foundation Global Scholarship Program.” They most recently aided the Bahamas with emergency grants for food and other resources after they were devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

The notion that millions of kids are desperate to go to school and are not given the opportunity, is something I cannot accept.

For five years she’s been hosting the annual Diamond Ball, a star- studded gala where every dollar that is raised goes to the Clara Lionel Foundation.

The 51st NAACP Awards will air on February 22nd in BET.