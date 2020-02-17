The Relationship Work That Kicks In Around Seven Years

1 of 15

The seven-year itch. I never used to think that it was real. I thought it was one of those dumb things that repeat divorcees made up to excuse why they kept calling it quits around this time. The honeymoon phase is another one. Are these things real? Or does it just comfort us to put a label on something that’s perhaps uncomfortable or frightening? I think it’s a little bit of both. Like I said, I never thought the seven-year itch was real, but now I feel that my partner and I might be going through just that thing. Seven years is a bit of a monumental time in a couple’s relationship. I remember thinking that being with someone for one year was quite the achievement. Oh, or when I thought that a few months was a big deal! A year or a few months doesn’t really mean anything. It means that you’re both, probably, relatively agreeable people who like to have a good time and didn’t want to say anything about the red flags you saw cropping up. Three years was another milestone—or so I thought. And, in ways, it is. Some of that all-consuming ecstasy of the new relationship wears off around that time. But, looking back, it was still very much an incredibly exciting, intoxicating time. And life was easy. Then there’s five years. You feel pretty damn established by then. And I’ll admit that, if a couple makes it five years, there is a good chance they have staying power. However, even five years is just dabbling in the concept of the long-term relationship. Really when you think of couples who have been together for 20 or 35 years, they probably wouldn’t even take a five-year relationship very seriously. Or that might be just when they start to believe in a young couple. But seven years—that’s when you’re really like, “Oh damn we’ve been together for a minute.” You’ve jumped over several hurdles, and perhaps said goodbye to some of the youthful elements of your relationship. Some work kicks in. Like this. via GIPHY Recognizing this could be forever It dawns on both of you that this could be forever. This could be your person, for life. The person you make a home with, make children with, face career ups and downs with, go through bouts of depression with. Life. You’ll go through messy, sometimes terrifying, exhilarating, heart-warming life with this person. Maybe.

via GIPHY And not panicking Once that realization comes, you have to try not to panic. That’s the work part. You aren’t panicking at the idea of being with this person forever—you’re actually panicking at the idea that, if anything went wrong and you split up now, it would feel like it killed you. It would be an incredibly monumental, ground-shaking event in your life.

via GIPHY Maintaining a playful tone You know that playful, loving tone that you only use with your partner—and maybe the dog. You might find it slipping away at the seven-year mark. You may find that, sometimes, if outsiders were to listen in on a conversation between you and your partner, they wouldn’t even realize you were a couple. The tone is so…bland. Official. You have to work to stay playful.

via GIPHY Rather than being business partners It’s easy to become business partners. Talking about filing that insurance claim, picking up dog food, researching a new housekeeper, booking those tickets for the trip to see the family, etc. You have to fight to grab every tiny ounce of playfulness you have left in you and still speak to your partner like he is a special person in your life—not your business partner.

via GIPHY Being immersed in each other’s families You’re really a part of his family now, as he is a part of yours. You’ve been there for some of their more trying times—a sibling’s divorce, a cousin’s sickness—and you’ve spent many holidays and important times with them. He’s the same with your family.

via GIPHY And those responsibilities So now you have an additional group of family members to whom you’re responsible. That’s the emailing or calling regularly to say hello. That’s sending birthday cards. That’s getting in touch when you hear something tough happened to them. You love them and are happy to do it, but balancing just your family was already a lot of work.

via GIPHY The image complex One day, you catch a glimpse of yourself, and realize that you’re often in a robe or sweatpants or jeans and a hoodie around your partner. And perhaps, you feel bad. When did you stop caring? Have you become the subject of so many comedian’s jokes—the wife/girlfriend who stops trying?

via GIPHY And the frustration around it Then you become frustrated with how aware you are of this image thing. You find yourself putting on makeup to be at home, because your partner deserves to have a lovely partner. Then you get annoyed and think, “Hey, shouldn’t he think I’m beautiful because of all the things I do for him and our history?” You go through this phase where you’re just very aware of this image thing.

via GIPHY Remaining hopeful about your careers When you met, you were likely still pretty young. You were so full of hope. You had plans. You had dreams. Now, if you’ve been working hard at those dreams for seven years, some things may have happened for you. Or not. Or almost. It’s not as easy to remain positive about your career if things haven’t quite yet hit for you after seven or ten years of hustling.

via GIPHY So you don’t bring down the house If one of you starts to lose hope about your career, it can affect the other. It can bring down the entire house. It can be a very trying time that you go through—one of you, already having career doubts, and desperately needing the other one to keep you both positive. And you’ve always known each other as these dreamers and hustlers. Is the person you know changing?

via GIPHY Remaining hopeful about life Honestly, you may just find it hard to remain hopeful about life at this point. You’ve been together for a long time, and some sh*t has happened. There have been all sorts of let downs and tragedies. You aren’t the bright-eyed, bushy-tailed individuals you were when you met.

via GIPHY See above Yet, again, you have to remain positive for each other. But there will be a time when you’re both a bit down, and blaming the other for making the mood worse in the home. Rather than coming together for support, you blame one another for bringing everyone down. You have to break that cycle.

via GIPHY Changes in friendships Friends move. They have babies. Some split up. Some get careers that consume their time. Some friends—common friends—have a falling out, which just makes it harder to see each of them, as you can’t see them together. There are shifts in the social circles that can be hard on you both.

via GIPHY Helping each other through those You have to keep each other positive through these changes. It may be your best friend who moves across the country, leaving you desperately depressed. Your partner will have to rally, call up your other friends, and find ways to show you that you still have a loving social circle.