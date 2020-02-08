Nick Gordon’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The cause of death of Nick Gordon, the troubled boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has been revealed. According to reports, Gordon died due to a heroin overdose.

The 30-year-old was found unresponsive in a hotel room by his brother on New Year’s Day. When paramedics arrived, Gordon was in cardiac arrest. He was also given Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of a heroin overdose. Gordon spent seven hours in a Maitland County, Florida hospital before he was pronounced dead.

Gordon struggled with substance abuse for quite some time and even appeared on Dr. Phil as his family tried to convince him to stop using. He seemingly went on a downward spiral after the death of Bobbi Kristina.

At the age of eight, his mother Michelle Gordon asked Whitney Houston to take in Gordon, which she did. Brown and Gordon were raised together like brother and sister but after Houston’s death in 2012, they began dating. They became engaged in 2013 despite much backlash and criticism.

After Brown’s death in 2015, her father Bobby Brown blamed Gordon and took legal action against him. Allegations of domestic violence between Brown and Gordon also surfaced while her death was being investigated. Brown also overdosed and was found dead in a bathtub, similar to how her mother was found a few years prior. Her autopsy later revealed she had marijuana, alcohol, morphine, benzodiazepines and a cocaine- related substance called benzoylecgonine in her system. Gordon was later found legally liable for her death but was never formally charged with murder. Brown filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Gordon and in 2016 a judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate.

Besides battling addiction, Gordon also had a few run-ins with the law. He was arrested in June 2017 and March 2018 for domestic violence incidents with his girlfriend.