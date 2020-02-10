If You’re Lonely At The Top, You’re Doing It Wrong

1 of 15

of 15

“It’s lonely at the top.” That’s what they’ll tell you. But maybe they, who say that, are doing it—getting to the top, or enjoying being at the top—the wrong way. I think there are some sayings that people perpetuate and ideas they sling as truths all to make themselves feel better about the fact that it’s their truth. But that doesn’t mean it’s everybody else’s truth. It’s like when people say, “Relationships are hard.” They’re not entirely wrong, but, that’s also something people who are in particularly hard relationships tend to say. They just want to believe that the suffering they’re enduring is the same suffering everyone is enduring, as justification for staying in the situation. Yes, relationships are hard, but only those in really bad ones tend to lean on that expression. The same goes for the, “It’s lonely at the top” saying. It can be a little lonely. Sure, things change a bit. Sometimes they change a lot. But I think it’s those who are particularly lonely—unusually so—who try to find comfort in the idea that that’s just how it’s meant to be. I fear that, this idea scares some people away from success. Nobody wants to feel lonely, so if you’re told that success comes, inevitably, with isolation, you’d probably reconsider pursuing your goals, right? But hang on just a minute. Have you ever heard this other saying: “How you do one thing is how you do everything?” Now that one I do think is true. And if the way you go about becoming successful is virtuous, honest, ethical, and humble, there really shouldn’t be a change in your friend group when you get to the top. There shouldn’t be a drop-off. So, if success is lonely, you might just be doing it wrong. via GIPHY You should still make time for your friends Even while you’re on your way to success, you should still make time for your friends. You can’t really become successful without friendship. You’d become depressed. You’d lack inspiration and motivation. If you do it the healthy way, you’ll have made time for your friends all along.

via GIPHY And support their endeavors Just because you make it big, you should still support your friend’s endeavors. You should still take an interest in what they’re up to. You should still be going to see their stuff—whatever that may be whether it’s a play or a food truck or a jewelry pop-up show.

via GIPHY Whatever level they’re at And no matter where your friends are at, you should encourage them, and treat it like it’s a big deal. Even if your friend is just taking her very first novel-writing class, in hopes of being a novelist one day, you’ll listen to her talk about that class, treat it like a big deal, and be excited for her.

via GIPHY You shouldn’t have a ton of new friends Those who are lonely at the top are often that way because they took on a ton of new friends. Success will do that. There are a lot of people who are eager to hang out with you the moment you become successful. They were nowhere to be found before, but here they are. There’s no history there, so the friendships aren’t fulfilling.

via GIPHY Those are called flatterers By the way, those new friends aren’t really friends—they’re flatterers. They want to ride your coat tails. They want to see what they can get out of pretending to be your friend. But if your success was gone, so too would they be. Those who are lonely at the top give these flatterers priority over their real friends.

via GIPHY You should share your wealth Wouldn’t you share your wealth at the top, anyways? Wouldn’t you invite people to enjoy your nice big home? Wouldn’t you want friends to come stay over, swim in the pool, and get some joy out of what you’ve created? Being wealthy can be very social if you’re willing to share.

via GIPHY Real friends won’t envy you Some of the loneliness from success can come from envy. People around you become jealous of what you did, and they obviously become cold, passive aggressive, and less-than-loving. But remember that any real friend of yours wouldn’t become envious.

via GIPHY Or make you feel bad And real friends won’t make you feel bad for your success. They won’t make comments about you leaving them behind, or forgetting about the little people, or being better than them. Anyone who really loved you all along would just be happy for you.

via GIPHY You’ll probably give your friends opportunities You’ll likely give your friends opportunities. You’ll hire your friend’s catering company for all your big events. You’ll give your playwright friend a shout-out on social media. You’ll do what you can to lift your friends up, because you know they’re so talented. Pretty soon, they’ll be at the top, too.

via GIPHY And hopefully do something good If you really follow your passion, then you’ll do something good with your power. You’ll get into philanthropy and charity work. And when you do that, you’ll be surrounded by like-minded individuals with the same values as your own, and that rarely feels lonely.

via GIPHY You shouldn’t have networked in a gross way Those who feel lonely at the top often networked in a gross way. It was very calculated. Maybe there was some lying and manipulation involved. They got to the top by stepping on others and stealing from others and bad-mouthing others. Of course nobody wants to hang with them.

via GIPHY Or been fake to get ahead Many people get to the top by being fake. They are the flatterers I described earlier. But, people—their peers—see that, and don’t respect that. They may hop their way to the top, but anybody who would have respected them now doesn’t because they saw how fake they were.

via GIPHY You’ll be treating your family You’ll be treating your family, inviting them on vacations, building a guesthouse on your property for them. You’ll want them to enjoy the good life. You may help them pay off a mortgage, so they can finally retire. You’ll do what you can to spend more time with them.

via GIPHY And helping them, too And you may help your family, too. Maybe you’ll promote your sibling’s business or invest in your cousin’s business. Maybe you’ll buy a brick and mortar store for your sister who just has an online store, but wants a physical one. You’ll be very involved in their lives.