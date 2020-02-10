Costs You Could Cut Right Now

1 of 15

I remember seeing this GIPH of someone giving a toy that looked like a cookie, attached to a string, to her cat, and then yanking it away just as the cat was reaching for it. I imagine the way that cat felt is the way I feel every month when my paychecks arrive. Just as I’m reaching for them, something snags them. Just as I’m ready to eat my cookie, it gets stolen. By the Internet bill, the water and power bill, rent, my car payment, my credit card bill, my student debt…there’s almost no cookie left for me! It’s amazing how your idea of a “good income” drastically changes as you get older and realize just how much life costs. I would have been so excited to make $500 a week when I’d just graduated college. That’s a whole two grand a month, I thought. I had never even had one grand in my checking account at one time. But, I also had my parents paying for the roof over my head, my car insurance, my car itself, my groceries, and a little extra funds they gave me so I could have some fun each month. I didn’t really pay attention to what things cost because it was no skin off my back aka not my hard-earned money. Now, I’ve become much more militant about paying attention to where my money goes. I have some financial resolutions. I don’t give into any sales associate of any company trying to give me a rush pitch on why I should just sign up for this account or buy this product and how “the savings will be tremendous.” If I will literally hand you more money when all is said and done, then the savings were not tremendous—those were not savings at all. I think a lot of the silly things we pay for, we pay for because we aren’t paying attention. We don’t want to spend the time researching what we should be paying for something, so we just agree to something quickly. But don’t feel pressured or rushed when it comes to making financial decisions, because it costs you. Here are ways you could be cutting costs today. Premium memberships Look at what you’re paying each month or year for premium memberships and ask yourself if you’re coming out on top, financially. For example, if you have a very popular membership that’s just around $100 a year and offers free fast shipping on items, but you never need anything fast, and are happy to wait the five to seven ground date rate, why are you paying $100 a year?

Old student loan rates Maybe you’ve just accepted that you’ll be tied to your student debt for a long, long time. But that doesn’t have to be the case. Remember that there are companies out there that want to buy that debt. They’re willing to make less on your debt than your current lender. Shopping around could save you thousands in the long run.

Ride sharing Have a coworker in your neighborhood? Why don’t you two start carpooling to work to save gas money. You can take turns driving each of your vehicles. Or, even if you have a friend who goes to work in the same area as you, you two can carpool. If you put some feelers out there, you may be surprised to find that somebody travels the same flight path as you nearly every day.

Unused rebates Don’t let companies rob you on these, as they hope to. Companies use rebates as a way of getting you to pay full-price, knowing you’ll never take the time to mail in the rebate. So, prove them wrong. Any time you want to buy something major, see if any companies are offering rebates. Use them.

Getting almost everything in one place We associate certain stores with certain items, but remember that many big stores today carry many of the same things. So, if you’re going to your pharmacy to get your prescription and you also need eggs and orange juice, don’t then drive across town to the grocery store. Remember that many pharmacies carry a few small groceries like that.

Plan meals around discounts Get your grocery store’s newsletter so you can see what food is on sale this week, then plan your menu around those sales. The savings can be pretty big. Let’s say you can get a three-pound package of ground turkey for $7 instead of the usual $12 or $13. Get it and make tacos, spaghetti Bolognese, and chili that week.

High-speed Internet Internet companies will always try to upsell you for that faster Internet. They run all of these megabyte and gigabyte numbers past you. Sometimes, faster Internet is necessary, but not always. My boyfriend and I are just a two-person household, with a 900 square-foot home. We were paying for Internet meant for four people in a 2000 square-foot home. We downgraded, and have not felt the difference.

An individual phone plan Individual phone plans can be pricey. But remember that “family plans” don’t have to be for families. Many companies offer you a bulk deal, so long as you buy multiple lines—no matter whom they’re for. So see if a few friends want to go in on a family plan together to save money.

Have fun earlier Happy hour. The early bird special at the restaurant. Matinee movies. Clubs before 10pm, when the cover charge kicks in. Grabbing that Uber or Lyft before surge prices kick in. Often, just moving your plans up by a couple of hours can save you money several ways that night.

A longer but cheaper Uber ride Sometimes, if you can just take more time, you get to save money. If you do take a lot of Ubers and Lyfts, leave earlier so you can take a shared ride. The savings really add up if you take these shared ride services every day. Think about it: if the shared ride is $9 versus the $13 individual, and you take one a day, you could save over $100 a month by going shared.

Look for cheaper rent Though this isn’t always the easiest thing to do—moving is a pain—it could save you thousands of dollars over time. If rent has just gotten too high in your place, and you can find a place that’s a couple hundred bucks less a month, it’s worth it to pay the moving expenses, and save thousands over the years.

Downgrade your gym membership Do you really need to go to the fancy gym? Really? The one with the views of the city and fruit salads in the water and massage therapists on site. No. You don’t. You need a treadmill and a few weights, so put your ego aside and sign up for that minimalist gym down the street.

Assess your insurance policies Having insurance is good, but sometimes we pay for things we don’t need, without realizing it. Maybe you added a wellness plan to your insurance for $25 a month. It covers things like acupuncture and supplements. But, you don’t get acupuncture and rarely buy supplements, so why are you paying for that?

DIY more around your home Do you really need a cleaning service to come by once a week? Maybe you can cut that to once a month, and do light cleaning yourself throughout the month. Maybe you can even just hire a cleaning service for a deep clean, once a quarter, and clean the rest of the year on your own.