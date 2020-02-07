The Cadillac Escalade Is Not The Full-Sized Luxury SUV It Used To Be — Now It’s Even Better

The Cadillac Escalade is back!

Of course, it never actually went anywhere. The full-sized luxury SUV’s second generation of cars were extremely popular in the early ’00s with many of the rappers at the time not only owning them, but mentioning them in their music. They were everywhere.

Over the years, as the design changed, the car became less of a hot buy, but always maintained its prestige with devoted buyers. We have a feeling though that it will be the must-have SUV again thanks to the 2021 Escalade.

Unveiled this week, including in a short film directed by Spike Lee called “Anthem,” also in Los Angeles, and in New York, we got to see a completely redesigned version of the car. It’s sleeker than before, and is heavy on the technological advancements. There’s a chic curved infotainment display, super cruise driver assistance technology, revamped screens for those riding in the backseat (that offer you the chance to send addresses and other important info to the dashboard screen in the front to ensure the driver is focused on the road). The car is taller than before, and therefore comes off huge, but it’s not off-putting in the least. There are many changes, but the new model is still staying true to the old design.

“We have a formula that we don’t want to mess too much with, but we still want to move it forward,” said Phil Dauchy, brand strategist for the brand at the NY preview event. “So on the outside, the car is completely different. There’s still that iconic vertical taillight, grill, silhouette, taillights, but we’ve spruced it up. We’ve added dual exhaust on the back. It now rides higher. The [daytime running lights] have gotten much longer so we still have that same size, presence, iconic styling of the old, but just pushed forward into the modern era.”

“We’ve updated the technology and added so much more luxury to the car as well,” he added. “We have a 38-inch organic light emitting diode display. It’s an industry first, so when you get inside you’re going to be blown away. No other competitor is doing that. It’s going to be curved around you, and then our attention to detail is inside. There’s laser etching, all cut and sewed material, all real materials so when you see wood it’s wood. We even play with some new materials, including cloth, making it a premium element within the new Escalade. It’s all about comfort and it’s all about luxury.”

The car, while sporty, is now refined. The lines on it are beautiful, the lighting choices are one of a kind and the car means business. It should be a hit with former Escalade owners, whose input was a part of the new design. They also consulted with owners of competitor luxury vehicles, including Range Rover and Mercedes owners who might be interested in making a switch.

While we haven’t had the chance to get behind the wheel just yet, it looks like the 2021 Escalade has a lot of treats to offer. The images alone give that impression. Check out more photos of the latest model of the iconic luxury SUV, coming out soon, and get more info about it over at Cadillac.