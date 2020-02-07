“I Don’t Know Where That Came From” Issa Rae Is Not Remaking “Set It Off”

Last year, we reported that Issa Rae was working on a reimagining of “Set It Off.” The Hollywood Reporter, stated that Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloster were said to be writing the script, in which Issa Rae would produce and star.

But apparently, there was little to no truth to it.

When news of this potential remake was first released, there was very little information about how the project would take shape. But that didn’t stop the film’s original stars from speaking out against the remake.

When asked about a potential remake, Pinkett-Smith said, “Whether they decide to do an extension of it in some way, recast it in some way. I personally think that’s something you just leave alone. It’s a classic. It’s done.”

Later, Vivica Fox echoed similar sentiments. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Live, she said,

“Okay, I’ll give an answer. It’s a classic. Leave it alone. There’s absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It’s been done and we did it so well that people are absolutely going to compare it to that. And I think that’s her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic. And some things are just better left—create your own new franchise. You can make it up to date. We did that film in 1996 we’re in 2019, going into 2020. So create your own thing because people are absolutely going to compare it to it. And if it’s not going people are going to slay her for it.”

Recently, Issa Rae, in promotion of her new film The Photograph, said, “Oh, I would never remake a classic. I don’t know where that came from.”

Welp. There you have it. It doesn’t strike me as much of a loss. I don’t think there were too many people who were looking forward to this.