NYPD Continues To Criminalize Poverty After Cop Shoves Teen Girl Out Of The Subway For Fare Evasion

As the tension between cops and Black communities who have historically been targeted by officers of the New York Police Department continues to rise especially when it comes to mass transit, a new, disturbing video emerged on Thursday night showing a cop using excessive force on a young Black girl.

The video starts with the officer standing in front of the teen as she entered through the emergency exit entrance at the Avenue M stop in Midwood, a neighborhood located in Brooklyn.

This is unacceptable. This is a child. Whoever this officer is doesn’t need to be on the street if this is how she handles a CHILD. @NYPDShea @NYPDTransit @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/ShkYq1ucKu — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 6, 2020

The teen explains that she watched the officer let numerous people go through the exit, but feels singled out because she was stopped.

“I allowed them, they didn’t jump the turnstile,” the officer responds. The officer then proceeds to shove the teen back out the exit, telling her to “Walk out.”

“You allowed them, the teen responds. “Please don’t touch me. Listen! Don’t touch me!” the girl yells as the cop continues to push her through the station’s exit doors located near the street. “Are you serious? I’m trying to go home! You’re saying I can’t go home? Are you insane?”

The cop then threatens to arrest the girl as she responds, “You’re going to arrest me for trying to go home? I’m not doing anything.”

The cop can be seen talking into her radio as she tells the girl that she’s essentially banned from the subway. The girl then walks off into the distance.

While students do receive free MetroCards, eligibility is determined by your grade and the distance students live from their assigned school. The cards also have restrictions placed on them and offer entry between an allotted timeframe, according to the NYC Department of Education’s website.

Social media responded to the post with concern and frustration, documenting the way the teen was handled without asking her about her circumstances or whether or not she actually had a MetroCard in her possession.

“The female attempted to jump the turnstile. The officer then approached her and instructed her to enter properly by swiping her MetroCard. She refused and was physically removed from the station. No summons was issued,” a statement from the NYPD read, obtained by the New York Post.

The response from the NYPD was not surprising and speaks to the outcry from the public who have staged numerous protests and demonstrations against arrests and summons relating to fare evasion in the subway.

Many see the fare-evasion crackdowns as a way to criminalize poverty as the cost of living in New York continues to rocket. And because Black people are often the largest group affected by poverty domestically and abroad, they often face higher numbers of arrest for these non-violent offenses.