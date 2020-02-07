Oprah Tears Up As She Says Gayle King Has Received Death Threats Over Kobe Bryant Viral Clip

One of Gayle King’s fiercest advocates, her best friend Oprah Winfrey, shared that that King received death threats in the wake of the Lisa Leslie interview where she asked about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case.

Winfrey sat down as a guest on Hoda & Jenna & Friends on Friday morning, expressing that the last 72 hours have been extremely difficult for King with all the backlash she’s endured.

.@Oprah emotionally responds to backlash her friend Gayle King received over King’s recent interview about Kobe Bryant with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie: “She is not doing well because she has now death threats.” pic.twitter.com/M8HrCp8vTr — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 7, 2020

“I think the last 24 hours for your best friend have been pretty difficult after that interview with Lisa Leslie about Kobe. And I just wondered just how she’s doing,” co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked.

“She is not doing well,” Winfrey replied, tearing up. “She has now death treats and has to now travel with security and she’s feeling very much attacked. You know, Bill Cosby is tweeting from jail.”

Public individuals like Ari Lennox, Snoop Dogg, Bill Cosby and others, took to social media outlets throughout the week claiming that King and Winfrey were complicit in vying to ruin the legacies of Black men. Both Winfrey and King were called out of their names, tinged with evidence of misogynoir.

“She was put in a really terrible position, because that interview had already ran and in the context of the interview everyone seemed fine, including Lisa Leslie. And it was only because somebody at the network put up that clip, and I can see how people would obviously be very upset if you thought that Gayle was just trying to press to get an answer from Lisa Leslie,” Winfrey continued.

“Obviously all things pass, she will be okay, but she hasn’t slept in two days.”

On Thursday King used Instagram to express her frustration over how interview with Leslie was promoted by CBS News. She claimed the clip, which showed a particular portion of the interview where she asked Leslie to address Bryant’s sexual misconduct case, was published out of context. King said the interview was “wide-ranging,” and focused on other factors of Bryant’s relationship with Leslie, his close friend. In response to King, CBS promised to work on the issue internally.

Winfrey said the attacks were filled with vitriol and emboldened many others to attack as well.

“It’s not just the people who are attacking. It’s the other people who take that message and feel like they can do whatever they want to because of it, you know?” Winfrey said, explaining that she would continue to offer her undying support.

“You know, I was on the phone with her this morning, I was on the phone with her last night, I was on the phone with her the night before,” Winfrey said. “I think you stand in the gap, you try to be there for your friends. But this is very hard, because when you have social media and the force of social media, and particularly people who didn’t see either interview, making attacks.”

Winfrey went on to say that while everyone is entitled to their own opinion, there was no room for “hate, and meanness.”