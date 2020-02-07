Public Memorial Service Set For Kobe Bryant, His Daughter Gianna & 7 Other Crash Victims

The city of Los Angeles is scheduled to host a memorial service on February 24 at the Staples Center for the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, along with the eight other victims of a tragic helicopter crash, which included his daughter Gianna, 13, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Victims included, Payton Chester, 13; Sarah Chester, 45; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; Christina Mauser, 38; and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, 50. The group perished after a helicopter crashed into a hillside located in Calabasas, California, on January 26.

The Staples Center marks the perfect platform to hold a ceremony remembering the life of Bryant who sealed his legacy into the NBA during his 20-year-career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where the majority of the games were played at the Staples Center which opened at the height of Bryant’s career in 1999. The venue has also served as a public memorial, after Bryant’s death, thousands flocked to the arena to lay flowers and memorabilia, witness in community, and pay their respects.

Tweets from industry insiders like Karen Civil, tweeted that the day represents a combination of Kobe and Gianna’s jersey numbers, #24 and #2 respectively.

Kobe Bryant’s public memorial is set for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center. Gigi’s basketball number was 2, and Kobe’s was 24; so it makes sense to have it on 2-24-2020. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/zkw1qOlSmD — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) February 6, 2020

At a press conference shortly after Bryant’s death, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti vowed to offer the city’s support in planning a service for Bryant.

“I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court,” he told reporters.

“It’s a reminder how much unity we have, though. We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves, and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well.”

According to the LA Times, the event was scheduled in conjunction with Bryant’s widow Vanessa, the Lakers Organization and the Staples Center. Tickets for the event have not yet been released, but the event’s access is expected to be restricted. The event will not include a recessional and will end in time for a previously scheduled game between the Clippers and the Memphis Grizzles.