While The Oscars Continued Their Legacy Of Ignoring Black Creators, Black Women Reigned At Sundance

Three Black women directors recently dominated the 2020 Sundance Film Festival over the last two weekends with their groundbreaking work. Filmmakers Radha Blank, Garrett Bradley and Maïmouna Doucouré, each walked away with coveted directing awards for their respective submissions.

Radha won the festival’s Directing Award-U.S. Dramatic for her film The 40-Yer-Old Version, which was recently picked up by Netflix, according to Deadline. The movie is about a Black woman in New York City who discovers there’s a rapper inside of her as she reaches 40.

Through documentary, Garret Bradley follows the life of Fox Rich, a Louisiana mother and wife who raises her six sons while pushing for the liberation of her husband from a 60-year prison sentence for armed bank robbery. Her film Time was awarded for best U.S. documentary.

Maïmouna Doucouré won the world cinema dramatic prize for her piece, “Cuties,” which explores the hyper-sexualization of young women through an 11-year old Senegalese girl living in an inner-city neighborhood in Paris. Her dream is to reach fame and fortune through their twerk dance team.

Sundance is no small feat, and although an Oscar nod is considered to be elite, we shouldn’t forget to celebrate all of our wins. Black women have put out thought-provoking and incredible original art into the world this year which deserves our attention. The festival also serves as a launching pad to give voice to those who are ignored by the mainstream film industry. In 2012, Ava DuVernay made history as the first Black woman to win a directing award at Sundance.

The achievements of Radha, Garrett and Doucouré erupted out of the cloud of controversy swarming the 2020 award season, where Black creators and creators of color were once again shut out. Cynthia Erivo was one of artists of color nominated in a major category for her turn as Harriet Tubman in Harriet and Best Original Song for Stand Up. Erivo, a British born actor, has served as somewhat of a polarizing figure due to past comments which were viewed as elitist and anti-Black towards Black Americans.

Although the Oscars is considered one of the highest forms of achievement, it’s also important to remember that spaces like this weren’t initially created to include artists of color. This doesn’t mean we should stop striving to invade these spaces but the point is, it shouldn’t stop us from celebrating Black art, even if the Oscars don’t. It’s a lot like the tree and forest riddle. If a black director makes a masterpiece and the Academy doesn’t notice it, is it still incredible? Absolutely.

Joaquin Phoenix said it best recently during his acceptance speech for Leading Actor at the BAFTA Awards in London.

“I think that we send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here,” Phoenix said, according to The Washington Post. “I think that’s the message that we’re sending to people that have contributed so much to our medium and our industry and in ways that we benefit from. I don’t think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment, although that’s what we give ourselves every year. I think people want to be acknowledged, appreciated and respected for their work.”

If another Black film is never nominated at the Oscars ever again, it’s important to remember that we’re still here. Radha, Garrett and Maïmouna we see you, and the Oscars aren’t going to stop our creativity contributions. Our brilliance was here long before the Academy took note and it’ll be here long after.