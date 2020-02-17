10 Hacks For Work-From-Home Parents

1 of 10

Working from home when you have children is a delicate dance. You have to figure out how to be productive and present for your kids. You have to meet deadlines and also prevent your kids from getting into mischief and harming themselves. It can be a little overwhelming at times , but it’s 100 percent possible. Here are ten tips to make it a little more manageable. Power work through nap time The reality of working home with kids is that you are always multitasking. The only times that you can completely focus on work are times when the kids are sleeping, so take full advantage. Nap times are perfect for powering through tasks that require your undivided attention.

Follow a schedule Working from home requires an immense level of discipline and planning. Add children to the equation, and you’ll need to provide extra structure to your day in order to get anything done. Successful work-from-home parents have schedules that they loosely follow, but they are not strictly married to those schedules because they understand that things happen that will require deviation from the plan. Once you implement a schedule, you will find that you are more productive and the children are more cooperative because they will know what to expect.

Set work hours When you work from home, it’s easy to fall into the habit of working all of the time. This is the fastest way to burn out because it can feel like you’re always on call. To combat burnout, establish clear work hours and try your best to stick to them.

Plan special activities for conference calls It can be embarrassing when your kid is having a meltdown in the middle of a conference call, but it happens to the best of us. To cut back on chaos and minimize the chances of this happening, have a plan for how you will keep your kids occupied during important calls. For older kids, this may be turning on their favorite movie. For younger children, this may be giving them their favorite toy or putting on their favorite YouTube video. Regardless the age, snacks are your friend and will buy you extra time, so be sure to have those on hand as well.

Schedule breaks for playtime Every work-from-home parent has experienced the frustration of trying to work through an assignment while the kids are doing the absolute most to demand your attention. It can feel frustrating, especially when you’re so close to the finish line. To cut down on meltdowns, schedule time into your daily schedule for meaningful interaction with your children. Some breaks will be for playing or learning and others will be for snuggles. Even though it can feel like these breaks are slowing you down at first, you’ll find that when you give the kids your undivided attention for periods of time throughout the day, you’re able to get in longer stretches of uninterrupted work time, which means increased productivity.

Hire a part-time mother’s helper Just because you work from home doesn’t mean that you can’t outsource help. Hiring a part-time babysitter to come over for a few hours each day to entertain the kids is another helpful way to squeeze in some uninterrupted work time.

Cushion your deadlines When you become a parent, you quickly learn to expect the unexpected, which is why it’s never a good idea to play deadlines too closely. Whenever possible, aim to have projects completed days or even a full week in advance of its actual due date. That way, in the event of those all-too-frequent child-related emergencies, you can focus on your family’s needs without the stress of a looming deadline hanging over your head.

Take care of small tasks during mealtimes If you have children who are capable of feeding themselves, breakfast, lunch, and snack times are ideal for taking care of small tasks like replying to emails and clearing your inbox.

Start your day early By getting up a few hours earlier than the kids, you can get a head start on your day because the house and quiet and the kids are sleeping. It’s the perfect time to plan out your day, knock out an assignment, and actually drink your coffee while it’s hot.