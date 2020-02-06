Gayle King Angry With CBS Over “Totally Taken Out Of Context,” Viral Clip On Kobe Bryant’s Rape Case

Gayle King used Instagram to relay a message regarding all of the backlash she encountered over her recent CBS This Morning interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie regarding Kobe Bryant’s legacy and sexual assault case.

“I’ve been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant,” she began. “And I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I would be angry with me too. I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I am very angry. Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip of a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring. It’s jarring to me.”

The interview which was over five minutes, focused primarily on Leslie’s 20-year relationship with the NBA legend as the two were the biggest sports stars in the Los Angeles scene at the time of their arrival. However, a clip of King asking Leslie about Bryant’s sexual assault case, where Leslie appeared uncomfortable, was shared and critiqued on social media.

“I didn’t even know anything about it, I started getting calls, ‘What the hell are you doing? Why did you say this? What is happening?’ I did not know what people were talking about. So I’ve been told, I’ve been advised to say nothing. Just let it go, people will drag you, people will troll you, it will be over in a couple of days. But that’s not good enough for me. Because I really want people to understand what happened here and what I’m feeling about it.”

King went on to say that she specifically chose Leslie because of the relationship she had with Kobe and wanted to portray his full humanity through the lens of a close friend.

“And yes we talked about that court case because that court case has also come up and I wanted to get Lisa’s take on it as a friend who knew him well, what she thought. Where that should stand. And I thought she—it was very powerful. When she looked me in the eye, as a member of the media to say, it’s time for the media to leave it alone and to back off. During the course of the interview I asked follow up questions because I wanted to make sure that her position and perspective were very clear.”

King continued saying that she insisted Leslie urging the media to leave the assault case out of discussions surrounding Bryant’s legacy, be kept in the piece.

“When the interview aired we got a great response. I talked to Lisa last night, I believe Lisa was ok with the interview. And I felt really good about the interview, really good about the interview. So for the network to take the most salacious part, when taken out of context and put it up online, for people who didn’t see the whole interview, is very upsetting to me and that’s something I’m going to have to deal with, with them. There will be a very intense discussion about that.”

Many critics on social media used the afternoon tearing down King and her well-known media mogul best friend Oprah Winfrey, accusing them of targeting famous Black men, who have in fact been accused of sexual assault. The name calling and commentary was so atrocious at one point, with some even comparing the two to Trump supporters, Diamond and Silk, which is definitely a far, far, reach from what King and Winfrey stand for.

Soon enough Black celebrities with wide platforms began chiming in like rapper Snoop Dogg and singer Ari Lennox, adding more chaos and confusion to the mix. Whether or not CBS is at fault for releasing the clip without context is up for debate, but its imperative that we understand that King did do her job, even if that made some uncomfortable because of the circumstances.

King continued, explaining that she’s met Bryant on several occasions and that he was “very kind and warm” to her each time they interacted.

“I too am mourning his loss just like everybody else. I still am shocked by it. It’s tragic and untimely and the last thing that I would want to do is disparage him at this particular time. I hope people understand that,” she said.

“I don’t want to sit up on a set and read a prepared remark, I wanted you to hear exactly where I’m coming from and how I’m feeling. And to let everybody know, no disrespect intended.”