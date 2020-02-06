Karrine Steffans Is Pregnant

Congratulations are in order for Karrine Steffans. The New York Times best-selling author of Confessions of a Video Vixen is expecting a baby. For personal reasons, the former video model has chosen to withhold her exact due date but she did share that she’s “very early in the pregnancy,'” adding that she expects to deliver sometime this summer.

In an interview with The Jasmine Brand, the 41-year-old confessed that she’s suffering from a couple of pregnancy-related ailments such as morning sickness and trouble sleeping.

“Physically, I feel terrible. The nausea and insomnia are kicking my butt,” she explained. “But, emotionally, I am exhilarated!”

The proud father is Steffans’ boyfriend, Everette Taylor, a 30-year-old entrepreneur and public speaker whom Steffans met on Twitter back in 2016.

“I have always referred to Everette as my partner, as he has been on so many different levels over the years,” said Steffans. “I think he’s going to be an amazing dad — once he gets the nerves out.”

This will be Taylor’s first child and Steffans’ second. She also mothers a 22-year-old son whom she shares with ’80s rapper Kool G Rap.

“At 22, he’s excited for us, but also, he’s 22 and has his own grown-up life filled with college, work, and friends,” Steffans explained.

As for what she’s looking forward to in this second go-around at motherhood, the expectant mom had this to say:

“Right now, my main concern is having a safe and healthy pregnancy and delivery. That being said, once Baby Taylor makes it Earth-side, I’m looking forward to falling in love, bonding with this perfect representation of our love, being ever-present, and writing lots of books about this incredible journey at such a significant time in my life. I am so extremely happy and hopeful. Life has never been this perfect.”

Congratulations to the parents-to-be. We’re wishing Karrine a safe pregnancy and delivery.