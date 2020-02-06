Signs Your Partner Is Trying To Big Dog You

1 of 15

Any time a new person enters an office environment, there are ripple effects. The ecosystem changes. Some people take those changes well—or even just take them in stride. Some are grateful for the new blood and breath of fresh air that a new hire brings to the workplace. Some, however, feel threatened. There could be a variety of reasons why. Maybe someone acted as the one-woman-team holding up an entire department. You've been brought in to expand that team which, to the one woman who was already there, feels like the suggestion that she wasn't handling things on her own. You may be social, likeable, and overall quite easy to befriend. The person who feels threatened might not have the greatest social life outside of work. This, the office, is where she thrives. It's the one place people seem to laugh at her jokes and find her charming. She doesn't want her social throne threatened. Hey, maybe you work in a position parallel to this person—the one who feels threatened—so she believes that, one day, you'll go after the same position she wants. And she's been at the company longer than you, so she feels more entitled to it. Who knows. Simple, playground insecurities could be at work, too. Whatever their reason, you may find that you enter a new workspace, and a certain colleague is just being…off…towards you. You feel like you're on her radar, big time. You keep having unpleasant or unexpected interactions. You feel like she's hyper aware of what you're up to, and how things are going for you. She may even potentially be trying to sabotage you. Here are signs a coworker is trying to big dog you. If you pick up on them, just keep your distance, and ignore her as much as you can. You don't want a workplace feud on your hand. He gives you bad advice This coworker tells you that, if you really want to impress the boss, you need to do this specific thing. So you do, and it becomes pretty apparent that that's the one thing the boss hates. When you crash and burn, your coworker says, "Oh, shoot, you know what, I made a mistake. It was a different thing she likes."

Or unsolicited advice She always wants to know what you're doing, peeks over your shoulder, and gives you advice that you didn't ask for. She'll stand over your desk, watching you work, and pointing out ways you should be doing things differently—almost making herself your unofficial supervisor.

She gives you demeaning tasks She asks you to do things that are absolutely not within your job description, like take the boss' dog for a walk because the boss is in an important meeting and nobody else can do it right now. Um…can't this colleague do it? Of course, you'd look like a jerk for asking that.

Or points out your mistakes to the boss In a group setting, this coworker finds a way to bring up one of your mistakes to the boss. Maybe she'll be giving a power point presentation, open a slide that you'd messed up on and wasn't meant to be there, and say, "Oops. Sorry. This one was a mistake."

She recounts stories you weren't there for This coworker will often bring up stories, to other coworkers, in front of you, that you weren't there for. Maybe it was some miserable experience they all bonded over or a hilarious thing that happened before you started working there. Then she'll say, "Oh, sorry, you weren't here yet."

She calls you "cute" She refers to you with words that seem sweet, and could be if they were coming from anyone else, but are quite condescending in the work environment. Like when you ask her a question, and she says, "Oh my gosh you're so cute for not knowing that." She's putting herself above you by saying that.

She belittles your last company You try to tell this colleague that you learned how to do the task at hand, at your last company. But she'll belittle that company, and say something like, "Oh, well they were very small. This company is much bigger and more advanced. So what you learned there wouldn't translate here."

She says, "When I was at your level" She often talks about being once at your level, to remind you that she's far ahead of you. She takes every opportunity she can to bring up all of the steps she's taken that you haven't yet taken, and to talk about your position at the company like it's the beginner's level.

She offers to mentor you, but is your peer She often offers to mentor you—or even swoops in and just starts mentoring you—but she's essentially your peer. Why would she mentor you when she answers to the same superior, and is doing the same tasks as you? She just wants you to feel that she knows more than you do.

She "forgets" to notify you of changes You'll make a big mistake at work, because you were unaware of new instructions, so you didn't follow said instructions. It will later become clear that it was this colleague's job to notify you of those new instructions, but she "forgot" to do so—so she says.

Or gives you the wrong instructions entirely She may blatantly give you the wrong instructions entirely. She basically tells you to do the exact opposite of what you are meant to do. For example, you create a flier using all pink and purple, per her instructions, and it turns out the boss' instructions were actually, "Absolutely no pinks or purples."

She "forgets" to notify you of social occasions Happy hours. Softball games. Group outings to museums. Somebody's birthday party at a restaurant. You only find out after the fact that these events happened, which is a bummer because you're trying to immerse yourself in the workplace culture. And it turns out this very colleague was meant to tell you about it.

She volunteers you to work late When the boss asks who can do something that nobody wants to do—work late, train the intern, etc.—this colleague volunteers you. She phrases it like a compliment, saying that you'd be especially good at this task, but she knows that nobody wants to work late training the intern.

She asks a lot about you She is incredibly curious about you, almost like she's writing an article on you. She doesn't seem to ask anybody else about their personal lives as much as she asks you about yours. Sometimes, her questions feel uncomfortable. She monopolizes a conversation so well that you never get to ask her about herself.