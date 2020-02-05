Senate Acquits Trump On Both Articles Of Impeachment Just Like We Knew They Would

Let February 5, 2020 be marked a day that will live in infamy, along with the faces and names of all who aided and abetted in the acquittal of Donald Trump in high crimes and misdemeanors.

As expected, the entire group of GOP Senators voted against both articles of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday including abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

On the abuse of power charge, the vote was 52-48, with GOP making up the majority. In an unforeseen move, Senator Mitt Romney, a former presidential candidate, went against party ranks to vote with Democrats in voting against Trump.

Romney became the first senator in US history to vote to convict a president from the same party in an impeachment trial. However, Romney joined rank to vote with the GOP on the second charge obstruction of Congress, 53-47. In the history of America, no president has been removed from office, even if they were impeached.

It is a sobering reality, similar to Trump’s election on November 9, 2016, when it became apparent that White supremacy and mediocrity would prevail.

Trump’s acquittal will forever need to be highlighted with an asterisk, primarily due to the doings of GOP Senatorial leadership spearheaded by Senator Mitch McConnell. There were no witnesses allowed, which is a sham and a mockery of the basis of the judicial system at courtrooms across the country. However, it gives a full stop to a months long process, actually years-long process from the Russia inquiry to the coercion of Ukrainian leaders over military aid.

This moment shows the nation that there is a tremendous amount of work to do which cannot be held solely under the focus of the presidential election. Our political leaders have failed us on both sides, but it is necessary to continue the work to turn the tide for the upcoming election and most importantly, for the local elections to come. It is this country’s belief system to remain intertwined with the wants and needs of the people, a mantra that has escaped us time and time again. From our treatment of Black communities, to the treatment of the millions of immigrants who passed waterways to build a life here, to build a better “America.”

November 2020 must stand as a wake up call that the political machine is totally and irrevocably flawed. We must stand to the challenge on Election Day in an effort to re-build America, not based on outdated, racist, patriarchal, xenophobic, homophobic and transphobic values, but on the value systems and Americans living here, on this very scorched earth.