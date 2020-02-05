“You Can’t Be Married To Your Career And Date Your Family” Kevin Hart Shares His New Lease On Life Since The Car Accident

If you watched Kevin Hart’s Netflix documentary, Don’t F*ck This Up, you know that he’s been doing some deep reflecting when it comes to his personal life. He’s been reevaluating his friendships, his life, and according to a recent interview with Men’s Health, his priorities.

In direct response to the ways the accident changed him, Hart said, “I’m not trying to get back to where I was before—I want to be better than before. It’s a resurrection. That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better. Sometimes you’re not going to get it when you’re supposed to get it. But when it comes and that light bulb goes off, holy fuck.”

In terms of the accident, Hart says he doesn’t remember much of it.

“I can’t tell you nothing about it. Isn’t that scary? The first thing I remember is being in the ambulance with my wife.”

Hart walked away with three spinal fractures, which doctors told him had the potential to paralyze him if they were centimeters in another direction.

In his quest to be better, Hart also spoke the Oscar debacle and finally seeing the error in his ways.

“With the whole Oscars thing, there was a big gap between what I thought the problem was versus what the problem really was. I got ten years where I made sure not to joke or play in the way that I did back then because it was a problem,” he says. “I don’t care if you’re gay or not gay. I’m a people person. I’m going to love you regardless.” But now he sees a layer that he overlooked at the time—that he missed a chance to condemn violence in every shape and form to anyone for being who they are. “It wasn’t until close friends like Wanda Sykes, Lee Daniels, and Ellen [DeGeneres] talked to me and explained what they didn’t hear me say that I understood. Then I was like, ‘Oh, shit—I did fuck up.’ ”

In evaluating his life, Hart spoke about the changes he’d like to make in his family as well.

“It all boiled down to four walls. And in the space of those four walls was my wife and my brother, my kids and my friends, all on rotation. And I got a chance to think about what matters, and it’s not fame. It’s not money. It’s not jewelry, cars, or watches. What matters are relationships. You know, the people that were helping me get up and out of the bed. The biggest realization came from something somebody told me,” he says. “ ‘You can’t be married to your career and date your family.’ That blew me the fuck away.”

Hart acknowledges that his behaviors are addictive in terms of working.

“I’m addicted to the fucking work. I’d much rather that be my addiction than be strung out on crack, but now I have to struggle to find balance. That hustle is not going anywhere, but I want it suppressed and balanced so I can put the same kind of energy into my family…Honestly, there’s a lot that I wasn’t doing,” he says. “Now I’m doing a lot of little things that are important. I’m sitting with the kids before and after dinner. We are doing taco Tuesdays, Mexican-food Thursdays, Chinese-food Sundays. We got movie night twice a week. Now I’m walking my fucking dog. I’m picking up dog shit…I’m saying make sure you’re implementing the same amount of time and energy into being present for what matters,” he answers. “Because when shit hits the fan, you’re going to realize that the things that matter are all you truly care about. Nothing else fucking matters.”