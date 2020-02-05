Jay-Z Says Everyone Was Wrong On Why He & Beyoncé Sat During The Super Bowl

Video of superstar couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé sparked conversation after the two were spotted seated along with their seven-year-old daughter during the National Anthem at the Super Bowl last Sunday.

During a new lecture series titled after him at Columbia University on Tuesday night, Jay-Z said the misconceptions and theories behind all of surrounding the couple’s decision to sit were false.

“It actually wasn’t. Sorry. It really wasn’t,” he said. “What happened was it was not premeditated at all. TMZ can tell you anything without speaking to me. If it was me, I’d say, ‘Yes, that’s what I’ve done.’ I think people know that about me.”

It’s been a contentious few months for Jay-Z and his supporters as his decision to partner with the NFL stirred up feelings of confusion and anger in the light of Colin’s Kaepernick’s National Anthem protest which cost him his career in the NFL. In a recent New York Times interview, Jay-Z said that his decision to partner with the NFL, was to move the conversation forward, a talking point that continued to irritate those who stand with Kaepernick.

“We got there, we were sitting and now the show is about to start. My wife is with me… So she says to me ‘I know this feeling right here.’ She’s super nervous because she’s performed at the Super Bowl before, I haven’t. I’m cool with it.”

“So we get there, and we immediately jump into artist mode. So now I’m looking, I’m like ‘Did I tell you Yolanda Adams was performing?’ And I got the choir from Miami, we want everyone to be involved in this… Now I’m really just looking at the show. Was her mic too low to start? We added a bunch of sound, cause the sound was done for TV. So I had to explain, as an artist, if you don’t feel the music you can’t reach that level,” he said.

“Then right after that, Demi [Lovato] comes out and we’re talking about how beautiful she looked and how she sounds and what she’s gone through in her life, for her to get on the stage, we were so proud of her. Then it finished, and my phone rang. And it was like ‘You know didn’t just…’ And I’m like ‘What?’ We didn’t stage that.”

Lastly, Jay-Z said that even if he and Beyoncé did plan to protest, they wouldn’t involve their daughter Blue for more reasons than one.

“Blue was right next to us. We wouldn’t do that to Blue and put her in that position. If anyone knows Blue, no one knows Blue, if we told her we were gonna do something like that, you would’ve seen her tapping me a hundred times. She’s the kid that gets in the car, closes the door and says ‘We there yet, Daddy’ So she would say ‘What time? Are we doing it? Are we doing it now? It’s 7:05 Daddy, are we doing it now?’”

Jay-Z also said that he feels that a protest was not needed because he was able to move the needle by producing his half time show. While that is definitely a disputable opinion, especially if you talk to Colin Kaepernick, here we are nonetheless.

“If you look at the video, you’ll see that it’s just a thing, and the seats were high, it just happened… I didn’t have to make a silent protest. If you look at the stage, the artists that we chose, Colombian [Shakira] and Puerto Rican J. Lo, we were making a louder stance… we had a commercial on injustice at the Super Bowl. We were making the loudest statement of all. Given the context, I didn’t have to make a silent protest.”