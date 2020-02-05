Michigan State University Apologizes After Campus Gift Shop Displayed Prominent Black Leaders Hanging From A Tree

Michigan State University a predominately white institution located in East Lansing issued an apology after a Black student’s Facebook post showing doll figures of prominent black leaders hanging from a tree display in a university gift shop sparked rightful outrage.

Krystal Rose Davis-Dunn, a Black graduate student studying at the University, shared the imagery on January, just two days before the start of Black History Month. Davis-Dunn discovered the display one evening after visiting the Wharton Center for Performing Arts directly after an on campus jazz concert. She observed dolls resembling former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and singers Prince and Diana Ross, hanging from twine connected to the display.

At first she was dumbfounded by the fact the display was there and decided to ask the gift shop employees if they too saw anything off by the display. After receiving an unbothered response, she reached out to friends who shared her sentiment and anger.

“At the Wharton Center gift shop they are hanging prominent black figures from trees. #MSU what a way to honor Black History!” she wrote on Facebook. The post went viral and was shared over 7,000 times with over 1,000 comments.

On January 31 a day after Davis-Dunn’s post, the gift shop removed the items and the university issued a statement.

“We were made aware of an inappropriate and insensitive display at the Wharton Center gift shop which used a tree-like rack to hold historical black figures,” Michigan State University spokeswoman Emily Gerkin Guerrant said according to NBC News. “Regardless of the intent of the display, its impact cannot be ignored — people were hurt and offended.”

Davis-Dunn updated her Facebook post and shared a second photo with imagery of dolls representing figures from the women’s suffrage movement.

“My intention posting these images was to vent and highlight the continuous acts of microaggressions I’ve experienced as a Black student at MSU. The symbolisms in these photos explains itself,” she wrote. “I don’t care about the artist intent nor the Wharton Center for Performing Arts gift shop intent, it’s the impact of it and the culmination of all the culturally insensitive events that has happened at MSU. These images evoke a visceral experience… trauma lives in the body.”

The incident follow a slew of overt racial aggressions in the past few months which have transpired on campus including a student tying a noose with toilet paper to a Black student’s dorm room door, and a professor using racial slurs in a survey sent to students, CNN reports.

Jemele Hill, a famous alumnae who rose to prominence for her sports commentary and now writes for The Atlantic, also shared her frustration in alignment with minority students who say the University does little to make Black and brown students feel welcome.

When I was a MSU student, the KKK held a rally at the Capitol, which is about 15-20 mins from campus. I also had to call campus police twice because of racist threats I received as a member of the newspaper staff. This was in the mid-1990s. These aggressions are sadly timeless. https://t.co/mc9O8Dui9c — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 5, 2020

In response, university officials promised to organize a racial bias training for gift shop employees and volunteers at the university’s performing center. But Davis-Dunn is hesitant, and understands that racial bias training will do nothing to revoke years of framework and thinking which continually seeks to undermine Black students and their humanity.

“It’s one thing to receive a training, but another thing to actually have the applicable skills to put them to use and change behavior,” she said. “I want to believe [university leaders] care. I believe they’re just not equipped to deal with it,” she told CNN.