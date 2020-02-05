Stephen Belafonte Is Still Petitioning For Full Custody Of The Daughter He Shares With Mel B.

Singer turned television host Melanie Brown, Mel B., and Stephen Belafonte have been divorced for over two years. But in the time they’ve been separated, tensions between the two have yet to cool. Which is particularly unfortunate because they share children with one another.

Their arguments these days are directly related to their daughter.

According to TMZ, Belafonte is asking the courts to grant him full legal and physical custody of the former couple’s 8-year-old daughter Madison.

Belafonte alleges that Mel B. abandoned her when she moved to the UK.

He asserts that he was the sole caregiver for the majority of 2018 and much of 2019 as well. He says that since Mel has been in England, she’s been absent from Madison’s life. Stephen wants Mel to have access to Madison but only in L.A. and under supervised visitation.

This is not the first time the two have gone back and forth regarding custody. He successfully prevented Mel from taking Madison to the UK for the holidays. At the time, Belafonte claimed that Madison was afraid that Mel would hurt her. He also claimed that Mel was pressuring their daughter to share damning details about him.

Stephen claims he doesn’t want to subject Madison to Melanie’s alleged verbal and psychological abuse. He claims that he couldn’t reach Mel for days around Thanksgiving. And when Madison’s nanny dropped her off at Stephan’s, he claims Madison told him that “her mother would make her sit in a dark room and repeatedly question her over and over and demand answers from her.”

Stephen claims this is why Madison told him that she fears her mother would hurt her. In addition to custody, Stephen claims he also wants a legal authority to make paternal decisions (medical care, schooling etc.) when it comes to his daughter.

The judge has yet to sign off on the request.