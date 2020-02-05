Sisters Killed In Texas A&M Shooting; Ex-Boyfriend Of One Sister Arrested

Victims of the fatal Texas A&M University-Commerce shooting have been identified as sisters Deja Matts, 19, and Abbaney Matts, 20.

According to a statement issued by the university, the sisters were discovered just after 10 am Monday morning inside Pride Rock Residence Hall after another student found bullet holes in her dorm room wall. Both sisters suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Abbaney’s 2-year-old son was also shot in the leg but survived his injuries. Deja studied public health at A&M-Commerce and had aspirations of becoming a nurse. Relatives of the deceased women told Fox 7 that Abbaney drove her sister back to school Sunday night after celebrating their brother’s birthday that weekend.

“They took her back Sunday night and it was too late for her to come back this way so she spent the night down there, and this happened – both of my daughters,” the victims’ father, Timothy Matts told reporters. “I don’t think Deja would’ve had it another way, to leave here with her sister.”

One day after the bodies were discovered, 21-year-old Jacques Smith, who is the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney, was arrested at his home in connection to the double homicide. Police were able to obtain a warrant for his arrest through the use of surveillance footage and witness tips.

“This is what some cowards, they did. They left my daughter without her big sisters, she doesn’t have any big sisters to look up to, she doesn’t have anybody,” said Matts.

According to Dallas Morning News, Smith had been arrested on January 27 for allegedly striking Abbaney with a lamp and frying pan. It is also alleged that he threatened her with a knife. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. An emergency protective order was put in place following the incident. By Wednesday, January 29, Smith was released on bond.

Even more disturbing, hours after the murders Smith took to social media to express disbelief over the double-murder. He went on to claim that he would have protected Deja, Abbaney, and her son if he had been there during the shooting.