Cosmopolitan Pulls Cover Of “The Bachelor” Contestant After It’s Revealed She Once Wore A “White Lives Matter” T-Shirt

Cosmopolitan Magazine killed an upcoming digital feature with Victoria Fuller, a current contestant on this season of ABC’s The Bachelor, after she willingly wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt in a separate ad campaign.

The show’s most recent episode which aired on Monday, showed a competition amongst the contestants in Costa Rica while they battled to win an opportunity to be featured as a cover star for the popular women’s magazine. The episode which was filmed months ago, shows that Fuller won the process. According to the show’s website, Fuller is a 26-year-old medical sales rep from Virginia Beach.

While Fuller does appear in the printed edition of the magazine’s March issue, she will not be featured in a digital package that was scheduled to run, according to a Tuesday announcement made by Jessica Pels, Cosmopolitan’s editor-in-chief.

“As you probably know, the details about upcoming plot points on The Bachelor are as closely guarded as nuclear codes. When my team and I flew down to Costa Rica for our challenge, we weren’t told who our models were going to be,” she began. “So when it came time for me to choose the winner of the challenge — whose prize was a digital cover of Cosmo — all I knew about the contestants were their first names and the energy they conveyed through the camera lens. It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that I found out that the woman I’d chosen had, in her past, modeled in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire.”

Last month fans of the show began circulating imagery of Fuller wearing the slogan while modeling for a Marlin Lives Matter organization which aims to halt the overfishing of blue and white fish. But the company also features shirts with the confederate flag and the slogan, “Blue Lives Matter,” making the attempt to be tongue-in-cheek null and void in Pels’ perception.

ApPaReNtLy this is for white marlin conservation but I’m having a hard time believing that’s the only message these clothes are sending https://t.co/opYMqcLDaH — rach against the machine (@rchlmllnd) January 7, 2020

“In my view, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there — both phrases and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic.”

“Ultimately what felt right was choosing not to publish the digital cover on our website or social feeds, and simply being honest with you, the audience we respect, about what happened and where we stand,” Pels continued. “Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color.”

Fuller and her reps have yet to comment on the matter, but it speaks to a larger issue of racist representation and behavior of contestants in seasons past.

Thankfully Cosmopolitan decided to be on the right side of history on Tuesday.