Publicist And Author Lindsey Walker On How Surviving Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Made Her Prioritize Self-Care

Today is World Cancer Day, and one form of the disease that doesn’t garner the same kinds of conversation and inquiry as other types is Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It is most common in those ages 15 to 40, particularly in twentysomethings, as well as in older people over 55. The average age of diagnosis, according to the American Cancer Society, is 39.

Lindsey Walker was 27 when she was diagnosed with it. A successful publicist who founded the Walker + Associates Media Group, now based out of St. Louis, was making great strides in her business. She was working nonstop to reach her goals and to pick up big accounts. Everything was about the work before her health took a turn, and when it did, it was a sharp turn.

“My fevers were really, extremely high,” she said of how things fell apart in 2018. “I was on the phone with one of my friends and I was telling her how I don’t feel well. She said ‘You don’t sound well,’ and my breathing, I couldn’t breathe.”

After initially trying to avoid going to the doctor, she caved in once her breathing continued to struggle. After ruling out other possibilities following a weekend in the ER, she was ordered to get a biopsy and soon after, got the diagnosis that would change her life.

“I didn’t know it was Stage 4 at the time of my diagnosis but I immediately cried,” she said. “You start to think of all the things that you wish you would have done and what you still want to do. It was like my life literally flashed right before me during that time.”

Needing to focus on her health and being in a haze about about the news, Walker, then living in Atlanta where she was initially running her business from, dropped everything and went back home to St. Louis not only for treatment, but also for family support.

“I didn’t get to pack up my apartment, I didn’t really get to say goodbye to anybody,” she said. “I just had to go home and prepare to start treatment.”

Her work also had to take a backseat, which was something Walker wasn’t used to. She went through six months of chemotherapy, and many times, felt wiped out. She had no choice but to take it easy.

“I could be having a conversation and then the next minute I’d be asleep,” she said.

When she finally wrapped up treatment at the end of 2018, she was given a clean bill of health and realized she needed to shift the way she was doing things to make self-care a priority.

“Now I’m just extremely mindful of how I start my day,” she said. “I’m extremely mindful of the types of thoughts I allow myself to think. Even beyond that, I have been working out with a personal trainer for the past nine months. I hired a therapist maybe four or five months ago and have just been really intentional about the way I live my life, the things that I do now, the things that I allow myself to take on. That’s from my personal life to clients as well.”

Her new outlook was something she felt was very important to share with other women like herself. Now 29, she chose to write the upcoming book Thriving Through the Storm to offer her story. The work comes out on March 24 (the purple is representative of the ribbon for Hodgkin’s lymphoma).

“It’s important because I know there are so many women who are just like me who are just busting their butts on a daily basis, working, working, working. We feel like we have to live up to this standard and we have to just go for our dreams and that’s all that we see; but in the midst of it, so many of us neglect ourselves,” she said. “So many of us neglect our physical health, our emotional health, our mental health, and if I can help one person through reading the book say, ‘Hey, these are the behaviors I need to stop. These are things I need to pay attention to,’ it’s important.”

“As an entrepreneur, sometimes you don’t think you’re going to get hit whether it be with a cancer diagnosis or a bankruptcy or whatever the case may be,” she added. “We have to learn how to navigate through those bad moments, those trials and tribulations. If anyone had told me that I would have gone through a diagnosis like I did but still be able, by the grace of God, to keep my mind and keep myself whole and learn some valuable lessons, I would not have believed it. So I think that it’s just important for us to recognize that you’re going to go through hard times and storms, but it’s not about what you go through, but rather, how you choose to go through it. That is one of the biggest things I talk about throughout the book.”

Nowadays, Walker, who is back to leading her successful PR company, knows how to prioritize herself, take breaks when she needs to and tune into herself to always know how she feels.

“I used to feel like, I have to do this now, it has to get done now. And honestly, if I’m working on something and I can’t take a break, that means that I don’t need to be working on it, and that’s with anything,” she said. “You are the most important thing in the world. That’s just it. That’s all there is to it. I just think we all need to be a lot more kind to ourselves in general.”

She also does everything with a strong sense of gratitude. Those who read Thriving Through the Storm will walk away with the importance of doing the same.

“I’m grateful to have another chance, to have a new outlook and perspective,” Walker said. “I’m a Christian so every day that I wake up, I’m just filled with so much gratitude because I know that life isn’t promised to us. It’s something that we often take for granted. We have to just learn how to appreciate each and every moment, and that’s something I didn’t do before. When you’re hit with the possibility of death, it makes you think about things so much differently.”