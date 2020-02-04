Mo’Nique Pens “Open Letter” To Oprah & Questions Her Stance Between Harvey Weinstein’s & Russell Simmons’ Sexual Assault Accusations

Weeks Oprah Winfrey withdrew her involvement from an upcoming documentary on Russell Simmons’ sexual misconduct allegations, one of the media mogul’s critics shared her thoughts on the controversy. Since Winfrey’s departure, the film was recently picked up to air on HBO Max.

On Monday Mo’Nique posted a lengthy message on Instagram where she expressed frustration with Winfrey’s positioning around the #MeToo movement, spanning from the accusations around embattled mega producer Harvey Weinstein, the late Michael Jackson, and the current allegations around hip hop mogul, Russell Simmons.

The comedian begins by referring to a 2017 interview Oprah did on CBS discussing the breaking Weinstein allegations.

“You did an interview on the CBS Morning Show and were asked about Harvey Weinstein by Norah O’Donnell, and you said as it pertained to him that you ‘always try to look at the Rainbow in the clouds, whatever is the ‘silver lining’. You also said ‘if we make this all about Harvey Weinstein then we have lost the moment’. When you either are, or were going to be a part of documentary on Michael Jackson, and Russell Simmons, how is that not making it all about them?” Mo’Nique wrote.

“Russell and Harvey are accused of the same thing so in fairness how do you not ‘support’ the accusers of both as you said you did with R.S. or you look for the silver lining for both like you said you did for H.W.?” Mo’Nique added,” she continued. “The only difference between the two is [their] skin color and doesn’t H.W. have way more accusers?”

Mo’Nique doesn’t explicitly say it, but she hints to the same arguments made by rapper 50 Cent who aimed to slam Oprah, saying she was dedicated to tearing down the legacy of successful Black men in the industry. It is a layered argument in Black America as many Black women are silenced as victims of sexual assault, while also speaking to the history of Black men who have been wrongly convicted of said accusations against them by white women. However, we have to make space in our community to hear victims when they say they’ve been violated, even if the alleged aggressor was once regarded as a cultural hero.

“My personal experience with you is you’ve watched me as a black women be accused of being difficult for not promoting “Precious” internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, despite the fact my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment,” she continued. “And, how are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying I was right and he was going to speak up but you or him still haven’t said a word?”

She then turns to herself, recalling the first experience she had with Oprah as a teen from Baltimore, the same city where Oprah first launched her career.

“When I was sixteen and I meet you at your local show in Baltimore, I told you I wanted to be just like you when I grew up. You responded, ‘you have to work really really hard.’ My sixteen year old self didn’t know that you in your silence in the face of wrongdoing, would make my life ‘harder.’ Lastly, please consider standing by the people who are right and not just the “right people.” Love you to life, Mo’Nique.”

The road from friendly acquaintance to estranged industry colleague has been long and arduous between Winfrey and Mo’Nique, the Oscar-winning actress and comedian. Most of the tension stems from the 2009-2010 press tour around the movie Precious, which Winfrey along with Tyler Perry and the movie’s director Lee Daniels, also served as producers. Mo’Nique would go on to win a Supporting Actress Oscar for her dark turn as Precious’ mother, Mary. As the movie continued to break ground and garner rave reviews, Mo’Nique was accused of being difficult, refusing to participate in scheduled appearances. Mo’Nique however has maintained that it was about integrity, and fighting for her worth monetary wise.