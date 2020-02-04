Why I Vacationed Without My Husband

In July 2018, my sister and I flew home to Indianapolis, Indiana for our family reunion. When we got to the airport, the flight back to New York was full and the clerks at the counter were offering flight credits for people who wanted to give up their seats and fly out the next day.

They started off low-balling us. They offered $300. Then $400. I told my sister if they got above $500, we should take it. And sure enough, they jumped up to $600. Ding, ding, ding. Our parents live in Indianapolis, so all we had to do was eat the cost of the additional Uber rides and we each had $600 worth of plane tickets.

My sister and I damn near skipped back home. Gotta love a free flight.

Since that day in July, I got married—twice. Once in a civil ceremony in October 2018 and then later in a more traditional ceremony, complete with family, friends and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

As I was planning my second wedding, and living with my husband, my sister and I met up to decide where we were going. After searching for the flights that wouldn’t require us to spend a dime of our own money, we opted for Grenada. We chose to leave in January 2020 when it’s generally frigid in New York and bright, sunny and beachy in the Caribbean.

We were excited. My husband and I had the traditional wedding in August of 2019, and a couple of months later, my sister and I hopped on a plane to Grenada.

Aside from missing my husband after being away from him for a week, I didn’t think twice about it. Before we got married, we determined that not only would we occasionally travel without one another, we would define what our marriage would be for ourselves.

As much as I think of myself and my husband as independent, free-thinking people, that needed to be said. There were certain expectations and standards I had to let go of, or I would have driven the both of us crazy.

For two people who love and genuinely enjoy being around one another, we also value the time we have to ourselves. So with that, I flew off in good faith.

A couple of days into our vacation, my parents FaceTimed me and my sister while we were getting ready to go out. My father told us that he was chatting with his friend and fraternity brother who asked us how we, my sister and I, were doing.

My dad told him, “They’re doing well. They’re actually in Grenada together now.” In response, my dad’s frat brother asked, “Didn’t Veronica just get married?”

I scoffed. “I got married. I didn’t die.”

My dad told us he told his frat brother, “I told you they were still going to travel together.”

Apparently, he and his frat brother had this conversation at the wedding. My sister and I have a close relationship, one that people expressed genuine concern over once the news spread that I was getting married. And I guess my dad reassured him that we would still remain close.

But more than that, I shook my head at the fact that the assumption would be that I’d never be able to be without my husband.

To be honest, it wasn’t a new concept. I’d heard new brides speak about pastors, who in pre-marital counseling, advised new wives not to associate too heavily with single women, more less travel with them.

There are the people who believe that leaving your husband alone and without sex for several days is inviting trouble. And there are the people who take the scripture about cleaving to one another literally.

I would argue that there’s more than one way to cleave to someone. Not to mention, I’ve been on trips with my husband. And the way he travels and the way my sister and I travel are entirely different. My husband wants to be out, exploring all day and all night in new locations. He wants to visit the music scene. Wants to move about like the locals. And when I go on vacation, I generally want to do touristy things, eat local cuisine and relax.

In the past, when my husband and I traveled together, both of us compromise to accommodate the other person’s travel style. But having my sister there as an alternative assures that I’ll have vacations where I can do exactly what I want. And given the fact that I spend so much of my life working, often doing things I’d rather not, this is a blessing.

Last night, I was listening to the Love Hour podcast on my way home. In this particular episode, the hosts, Kevin and Melissa Fredricks invited sex and relationship therapist Dr. Lauren Fogel Mersy to share her expertise. In speaking about the signs of divorce, she shared that 69 percent of arguments couples have are not solvable. Meaning that these differences are based on personality and preferences and they can’t be solved. Your partner won’t be able to change who they are inherent. And a good partner shouldn’t require that of them. Instead, you both have to reach understanding through compromise and recognizing that you and your partner are different people. Trying to make your partner like you or make yourself like your partner is the fastest way to discontentment.

I’m not a relationship expert. But the constant theme I keep hearing in all of the relationship content I consume is that in order to have a happy and successful marriage, it’s really important that you determine what you want for yourself, what will make you happy, and work with your partner to have those things, regardless of what anyone else says about it.

Not to mention, what they say about absence making the heart grow fonder is absolutely true.

Veronica Wells is the culture editor at MadameNoire.com. She is also the author of “Bettah Days” and the creator of the website NoSugarNoCreamMag. You can follow her on Facebook and on Instagram and Twitter @VDubShrug.