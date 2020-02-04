Documentary About Russell Simmons’ Alleged History Of Sexual Assault To Air On HBO Max

Last week, we reported about Alexia Norton-Jones disappointment in Oprah Winfrey. Norton Jones, the alleged rape victim of media mogul Russell Simmons, claimed that Oprah’s decision to remove her name from the documentary, titled On the Record, left her feeling betrayed.

Oprah’s removal of her name as an executive producer also meant that the documentary would no longer air on Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+.

But now, the documentary has found a new home.

According to Shadow and Act, On the Record, will now air on HBO Max.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, sent a statement to Shadow and Act, which read:

“The fierce determination of Drew Dixon and all of the women who bravely chose to share their stories in On The Record moved us profoundly. I’ve been impressed with Amy and Kirby’s work over the years covering this complex subject matter, and look forward to this film finding the widest possible audience.”

The official description of the film reads as follows:

“On The Record presents the haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon (producer of hit records for Method Man and Mary J. Blige, Estelle, Kanye West and Whitney Houston) as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. The film chronicles not only Dixon’s story but that of several other accusers–Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Hines, Jenny Lumet, Alexia Norton Jones–delving deeply into the ways women of colors’ voices are all too often silenced and ignored when reporting these crimes; as well as the various cultural forces that conspire to make them reluctant to do so.”

One of the filmmakers Amy Ziering, “Kirby and I are so proud to be teaming with HBO Max to give this film the outstanding platform it deserves and can’t wait for the public to see and hear the voices of these courageous women.”