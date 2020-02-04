“I’ve Died Twice In My Life Already”: Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Pays Tribute One Year After His Death

Kristoff St. John’s ex-wife Mia St. John posted a heartwarming message to Instagram on Monday, marking the one-year anniversary of the actor’s tragic death.

“I’ve died twice in my life already. The day my son passed and the day #superbowlsunday last year when his father passed💔2020 will be my rebirth 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼For them and all the others that continue to suffer #mentalillness #addiction#depression #anxiety #ptsd awareness 💚🎗,” she wrote.

They shared two children together, Paris, 28, and Julian, and were married from 1991-1995. Kristoff St. John later married Allana Nadal (2001-2007), and they shared one daughter named Lola, 16.

The Kristoff’s first experienced tremendous loss with the death of their 24-year-old son Julian who took his life while undergoing treatment at a California rehab facility in 2014. Julian’s death understandably rocked Kristoff, who never fully recovered from the loss.

The respected actor and Young and the Restless star was found dead in his home on February 3, 2019. A Los Angeles County medical examiner ruled he died of heart disease, exacerbated by alcohol use. The coroner’s report also listed that Kristoff suffered from bipolar disorder and suicidal ideations. Prior to his death, he had been held under a 72-hour hold for psychiatric evaluation.

Mia also posted a second post sharing that their Paris remembered her father in a private vigil on Sunday night.

“Paris’s vigil tonight for her dad at his old home. One year ago today on #superbowl he left this dimension. He loved football so much and was looking forward to watching the game that day with his good friend @mclebanoff. He passed before that would happen,” Mia wrote.

On Tuesday she will appear on an episode of The Doctors where she hopes to shed a light on mental health awareness and her organization, El Saber es Poder (Knowledge is Power) Foundation.

Sending light and love to the Kristoff family as they remember their loved ones.