Megan Thee Stallion Denies Sleeping With G-Eazy Since Y’all Wanted To Know

Yesterday, rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s name was trending all on Twitter and floating about the internet because of a video of her and fellow rapper G-Eazy kissing and grinding up on one another. It sparked a lot of conversation because society is always fascinated by an empowered woman’s sex life. And secondly, because there were Black men, internet-wide, who jokingly and seriously took issue with the fact that Megan was with a White man.

The video was a lot. And while I was sure it was just another incident of Megan playing with all of us, keeping herself in the public discourse, people were certain that she had sold out. And naturally, the conversation morphed into a shaming one. People speaking about her moving on quickly from her last relationship with Money Bagg Yo.

And despite the nature of the video…

G.Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion are couple goals of the day 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AesjhNHYtt — God'spower (@Godspower__) February 3, 2020

…today Megan, through a tweet, issued a statement about the whole thing.

Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out 😂 but I am not fucking G Eazy. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020

And when someone questioned what they saw, Megan had an answer for that too.

He like fenty 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/Av3uchqMQb — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020

Well, there you have it. We shouldn’t be surprised. Megan, the creator of Hot Girl Summer, told us time and time again, that we should be out here living our lives. Doing what we want with who we want, when we want. And for Megan, as her past has proven, that doesn’t always include sex.