Expenses To Budget For After Buying A Home

After you’ve purchased a home, you want the spending to be over. You may have just scraped together all of your savings, and pulled some favors from family members, just to come up with a hefty down payment in order to keep those monthly mortgage payments low. You feel so ready to not part ways with another dollar for a very long time. It’s pretty frightening watch that, oh, let’s say, $30,000 leave your bank account and go to the escrow account. Can’t that just be it, you think. The spending needs to stop. But unfortunately, it’s only the beginning. On the positive side, no expense moving forward will cost you as much as that down payment did. The payments will taper off and decrease in size drastically. But there is a lot to budget for, even after you get the keys to your home. We often don’t realize, when we’re going through escrow and waiting to get those new home keys, that when we close escrow, we’ll be walking into a totally empty home. It has none of the conveniences or necessities of the last place. It won’t be furnished the way it was during the open house. It’s just a vast wasteland that you have to equip for your life. You are essentially starting over when you buy a home. You may not realize how settled you were in your rental property until you face all of the tasks and errands associated with owning a home. This is no plug-and-play situation. There will be a lot to do…and a lot to buy. Make sure you have a good financial cushion leftover after handing over your down payment, and even after the first few mortgage payments after that. Here are expenses to budget for after buying your first home. Moving expenses You sort of knew this one was coming, but moving expenses between one rental property and another versus moving expenses to your new purchased home are quite different. There is just so much stuff you need to bring to the new home. There is more permanence to it. You may even finally be taking things out of a storage unit, because they couldn’t fit into your rental property, and moving them into your home.

Take out and delivery You’ll finish your first long day of getting settled in, find yourself starving, and realize that, not only do you have no groceries in the fridge, but even if you did, you know don’t where any of your cooking equipment is. It may be takeout and delivery for you for a week until the kitchen stuff gets unpacked.

Loss of time Time is money and you’ll spend a lot of time on this new adventure, as well as literal money. You may need to take some days off work to finish the move or be home when the furniture is delivered. You may have to say no to certain weekend opportunities in favor of staying home to put the home together.

A day or two of cafe Wi-Fi If you forget to schedule the transfer of your Internet service, you may find yourself unable to do many of the things you have to do at your new home, including scheduling and paying for things for this very move. So you may need to use a local café as your office for a few days until your service is transferred.

Refreshing certain items There may be a lot of items that you tolerated in your last home, but that you want to refresh for your new home. Bath mats. Bathroom towels. Kitchen towels. House slippers. Dog toys. There could just be lots of little things like this that you finally admit are a bit worn out, and need to be replaced.

Furniture If you’re moving to a home that is bigger than your rental property, you may find yourself having to buy furniture, and furniture isn’t cheap. There’s also the matter of rugs, more wall art, and other pricey items to fill and decorate the space. You may want to put aside an extra $1,000 for this.

More storage, maybe If this place doesn’t have much storage—whether it is small, or it is simply lacking in cabinets and closets—you may need to buy things like armoires and stand-alone closets, or shelving units. You may even need to rent an off-site storage locker for things that won’t fit in the house.

Arguing with your partner Even if you previously lived with your partner in a rental home, purchasing a home together changes things. You both just care much more for the place you own than the one you rented. That means you’ll have stronger opinions about all sorts of things, from décor to renovations, and will run into some tension.

Key copies These aren’t expensive, but you do want to make sure that everybody who needs a key—dog walkers, housekeepers, family members—has one. You may also want to get a lockbox to put outside for visitors who need to let themselves in, but who you don’t want having a permanent key copy.

Other keys and openers If you have a garage, you’ll need to make sure everyone has an opener. Everyone in the household will also need a mail key. If you live in a condo, everyone will need a key to community areas like the gym or conference rooms. It takes a while (and some cash) to get all of this in order.

So. Much. Mail Prepare yourself to be hit with so much spam mail that it’s hard to keep up with it, let alone pick out the legitimate correspondence. The moment companies catch wind of a new homeowner, they flood your mail box with promotions and coupons and offers and letters that appear to be from the government, asking for money, that are scams.

Misdirected mail and late fees If you don’t set up your mail forwarding at least two weeks before moving to your new home, you could run into some trouble. Important documents—like bills or parking tickets—could go to your old place. Since you don’t know about them, you don’t pay them, and are hit with late fees.

Insurance add-ons You purchased home insurance because A) it’s a good idea and B) your mortgage lender required proof of insurance in order to fund your loan. But now you may find that you want more insurance than you got. For example, you may want more fire or flood insurance, or earthquake insurance, if you live in a place that is vulnerable to such events.

Overlooked repairs You had to do a home inspection before purchasing your property. Hopefully you went with a reputable home inspection company, but even they can miss some little things that you will wind up finding after living in your home for a few weeks. Loose hinges. Faulty outlets. And you’ll be paying for these yourself most likely. You could file a claim against the seller, but the expense and time spent on that may not be worth it.