Future Files Defamation & Invasion Of Privacy Lawsuit Against Eliza Reign, The Alleged Mother Of His Seventh Child

Future is using his legal force to silence the alleged mother of his seventh child, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The “Life Is Good,” rapper filed a defamation and invasion of privacy lawsuit against Eliza “Reign” Seraphin, accusing her of spreading false information, including intimate, sexual details. He claims that Seraphin gave an unauthorized interview where she described the rapper’s genitals during a radio interview with Rah Ali, which Seraphin then promoted on social media.

This recent lawsuit marks a series of bad blood between the two, ever since Reign broke her silence on social media accusing Future of refusing to acknowledge her pregnancy to the point where he reportedly threatened her life after she refused to abort her baby. A few ago, Future advocated that Seraphin undergo a mental health evaluation, pointing specific social media posts she wrote about him.

Seraphin has maintained that Future is the father of her daughter, who was born in April 2019 as a result of a sexual relationship which occurred between 2016-2018. He argues that he would have not engaged in sexual activity with Seraphin if it was going to be openly shared on social media. She filed a separate suit against Future, asking that he confirm paternity of her daughter, to which Future has not obliged.

Last year Seraphin teamed up with a second woman who also claims she is the mother of one of Future’s children. The two conducted a DNA test on their children to determine whether or not they were siblings. Seraphin posted the results on her social media account, showing that the probability of them being half-siblings was at 99.999996 percent.

In the suit Future filed, he confirms that he did engage in a sexual relationship with her, but believes she is using the basis of that to advance her monetary income and social status, otherwise known as “clout.” He also denies that he ever put a hit out on her over her refusing to get an abortion, stating that the claim has caused him emotional damage and to lose out on opportunities relating to his brand.

He’s asking that a judge put a stop to all of it by censoring her from using his name and seeks damages, TMZ reports.