Newly-Engaged Jourdan Dunn Shows Off Her Sparkly Diamond

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn just revealed that she is 100 percent off the dating market in a Saturday Instagram post.

“Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it!” she wrote while giving an up close view of her sparkly oval-cut diamond.

Dunn, 29, will soon be hitched to street wear designer, Dion “Sincere” Hamilton, the two have been together for over a year.

Dunn followed up her Instagram post by sharing a few flicks of her ring and of her beau on Instastories. In one of her posts, she wrote, “I’m engaged. Good night.”

“The ring on Jourdan Dunn’s engagement finger looks to be a 2ct oval with a large halo and diamond band,” said Andrew Brown, CEO of WP Diamonds in an interview with the Mirror. “A nice colour clarity combination of G VS would retail for around £22,000.” When you convert that to USD, it’s over $28,000.

She shared a second post of her sleek black and her ring look as she attended the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co BAFTA celebration on Sunday night.

The model has previously been pretty tight-lipped about her relationship, which is rightfully her choice, and sporadically shares photos of Hamilton and her 10-year-old son on social media. The trio spent the holidays in Jamaica with Jordan sharing a snap of one of their late night beach adventures.

“2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life, stepping into 2020 with both by my side is priceless,” she wrote.

Many of Dunn’s friends and supporters posted their congrats including actress Taraji P. Henson, The Real host Adrienne Bailion and model Hailey Beiber.

Sending congrats to Dunn and Hamilton as they take on this next exciting phase of life!