Nessa Questions Why Jay Z And Beyoncé Sat For The National Anthem If “We’re Past Kneeling.”

As we’ve mentioned before, I’m clear that Jay Z is more capitalist than he is activist. His partnership with the NFL after the Colin Kaepernick incident proved that. Some of us were holding out hope for a while. But with the Carters attending the Super Bowl this past Sunday, I think it was clear where they’re at in terms of speaking out against the league, their racist practices and their suppression of the players’ freedom of speech.

Naturally, with the power couple attending the game, all types of eyes were on them throughout the night.

And during Demi Lovato’s performance of the National Anthem, the couple and their eldest daughter Blue Ivy, were notably seated.

Given their past statements and gestures in support of Kaepernick and Jay Z’s new social justice initiative with the NFL, it made people wonder if they were protesting the organization or the injustices in this country, including Kaepernick’s initial cause, police brutality.

While many wondered about their decision to stay seated, there was one person who wasn’t shy about sharing her opinion about their posture.

Miko Grimes, wife to NFL player Brent Grimes, who has a long history of speaking out against the NFL, famously telling her husband to “ignore your coaches” asked a question.

“I thought we were past kneeling?”

She wrote the question over a picture of the Carters listening to the anthem and shared it on her Instagram story.

The IG story was later shared by both Kaepernick and his girlfriend, radio personality and host Nessa Diab, in their Instagram stories.

The question was in reference to comments Jay Z made when asked about his decision to support Kaepernick only to partner with the NFL later. During a press conference, the rapper/mogul said:

“I think we’re past kneeling. I think it’s time to go into our actionable items. Everyone knows what the issue is. We’re dealing with that. You know why we were kneeling? We all know the issue now. Ok, next. And I’m not again, to be clear, I’m not minimizing that part of it. Because that has to happen. That’s a necessary part of the process but now we all know what’s going on. What are we going to do? How do we stop? Because the kneeling was not about a job. It was about injustice. People are like, ‘How are you going forward when Kap doesn’t have a job?’ This wasn’t about him not having a job…”

The thing is, that’s only partially correct. It wasn’t about the job perse, it was about the reason why the job was taken from him in the first place. Because of his decision to speak out about racial injustice and police brutality. And the fact that he cannot be employed by an organization for peacefully protesting an issue that has yet to be resolved, is truly a problem. It’s the reason why people were confused about Jay Z working with the league and the reason why Kap’s continued unemployment proves that the NFL has not changed their stance on athletes speaking against social injustice.

Ultimately, we need to adjust our expectations of celebrities and realize that perhaps their priorities are not like ours.