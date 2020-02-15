A New Victim Has Come Forward In The R. Kelly Case

A new victim has come forward accusing R.Kelly of sexually abusing her as a minor. According to ReutersReuters, a woman, identified as “Minor 6,” said the Chicago singer engaged in sexual acts with her when she was 14 and 15-years-old in the 1990’s. Due to these new allegations, Kelly’s indictment has now been updated.

The 53-year-old singer has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg maintains his innocence.

“We are aware of the superseding indictment. We continue to fight for him and look forward to the day he is free #notguilty #rkelly,” Greenberg said on Twitter.

Kelly is already going to be going to trial for charges in New York, Chicago and Minnesota for charges on child pornography, kidnapping, sexual abuse and obstruction of justice. For his charges in New York, he is accused of recruiting minors in order to engage in sexual acts with them. It is alleged that his associates and employees arranged for the underage to meet with Kelly and afterwards they would be isolated from their family and have to follow strict rules. Last year, he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Chicago regarding four victims, including three underage girls. His Minnesota charges include engaging in prostitution with girls between 16 and 18-years-old.

The Grammy-winning singer has also been accused of bribing a government employee back in 1994 so he could obtain a fake ID for the late singer Aaliyah so he could marry her. She was 15-years-old at the time.

Kelly was first arrested back in 2002 on child pornography charges in Illinois after a tape of him engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl was released. He was later acquitted on all charges in 2008. Kelly is accused of paying witnesses to not testify in the case. His lawyer claims that the witnesses decided to not testify on their own.

Azriel Clary, has left Kelly’s home and come forward about the sexual and physical abuse she endured while with Kelly since she was 17-years-old.