Antonio Brown Apologizes To Mother Of His Children For Angry Outburst On Instagram Live

Antonio Brown has been making headlines for accusations of lewd behavior towards women, including staff, business associates and the mother of his children. Last month, he live streamed a domestic dispute on Instagram between him and the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss, that required police involvement. When Kyriss came to his home to get their children, Brown claims she took his car keys and tried to steal his Bentley. Once the police arrived, things seemed to escalate. In the videos, he is heard calling her a slew of derogatory names like “broke a–s whore” and a white fishbowl in front of their children.

AB lost his damn mind this morning… @AB84 maybe it’s a good idea if he doesn’t come back to the @NFL it looks like he’s been hit upside the head one too many times #BrainBoomin #antoniobrown #losthismind pic.twitter.com/ZIgb9mXIAu — Blog Boy Takes (@BlogBoyTakes) January 13, 2020

Brown has now taken to Instagram to publicly apologize.

“Truly understand That I owe my wonderful Kids and the mother [Chelsie] of my wonderful kids, The world Biggest Apology, for my Public out breaks through social media, and for the hurt that I may have took them through while on my Emotional roller Coaster that we all are faced with in Life,” he captioned a picture of him, Kyriss and their three children.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver is also in a heap of legal trouble. He is currently battling a lawsuit from his former trainer Britney Taylor who accused him of sexual assault on two occasions and rape.

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision,” Taylor said in a statement via her lawyer. “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault.”

Brown denies these accusations and has filed a counter lawsuit against Taylor.

He is also being sued by former employees who are alleging that he has refused to pay them. These former employees include nutritionists, doctors, chefs, social media managers and personal assistants.