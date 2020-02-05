Beauty Of 5: Vegan Hair Products From The Green Collection By Curls

A new year offers the opportunity to create new habits. Was going vegan at the top of your list? If not, we’ll make it easy for you — at least when it comes to what you put in your hair. Curls’ The Green Collection is completely vegan, relying on plant-based vitamins to give you soft, silky, healthy hair. Try it out to reap the extraordinary benefits of kale, sea kelp, cucumbers, and avocados on your strands. The Curls team was kind enough to send me the complete collection so I’ll be sharing my own thoughts on the products as well. Check out the products that use plant power to work extra hard for your hair.

Sea Kelp Curl Cleanser

The Sea Kelp Curl Cleanser is perfect for cleaning your hair without stripping it of any moisture. It’s infused with pure sea kelp and packed with tons of healthy vitamins to gently hydrate and soften your hair. I could feel the difference in one wash. My hair was so soft and hydrated I felt like I was washing out conditioner!