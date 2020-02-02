Meghan Markle Actually Won’t Be On Canadian Reality Show ‘I Do, Redo’

Meghan Markle will be pursuing her television career since stepping down from her duties as the Duchess of Sussex but not as soon as we thought she would. It was recently reported that Markle would be making sporadic appearances on her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s new Canadian reality show, I Do, Redo, but those reports have been outed as false.

The team from CTV took to Twitter to set the record straight and clarify that the 38-year-old is not involved in the upcoming reality show.

“As confirmed to @PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming @CTV series I Do, Redo,” they tweeted.

I Do, Redo will follow 10 couples as Mulroney, who is a wedding stylist, helps them create their dream wedding the second time around. The series, which will be streaming on Netflix, will finish filming this week.

Now that Prince Harry and Markle are no longer senior members of the royal family, they are planning their future and how they will maintain their financial independence. The couple is hoping to relocate to Los Angeles, CA, which is Markle’s hometown. Moving to the City of Angels will also help Markle pursue her acting career.

“They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible,” a source told E! News. “They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals. Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her.”

Since Megxit they have been residing in Vancouver, Canada. Once they are settled, they plan to split their time between America and the UK.