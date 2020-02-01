Helicopter Company That Owned Helicopter That Killed Kobe Bryant Suspends Flights

The death of Kobe Bryant has left the country heartbroken. His family, friends and fans are devastated by his untimely death that occurred last Sunday (Jan. 26) in Calabasas, CA in a helicopter crash. The company that owns the helicopter that crashed has decided to suspend flights in the wake of this terrible loss.

“The shock of the accident affected all staff, and management decided that service would be suspended until such time as it was deemed appropriate for staff and customers,” the company, Island Express Helicopters, said in the statement according to the East Bay Times.

Services are suspended indefinitely. The company, which is based in Long Beach, CA, is also not doing interviews about the incident either.

After the death of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people, it was discovered that the helicopter did not have a black box nor was it licensed to fly in inclement weather. The pilot however, Ara Zobayan, was licensed to fly in such weather. Zobayan had 10 years of experience and had flown 8,000 hours worth of flights. The National Transportation Safety Board is working with Island Express Helicopters to investigate the crash.

The other people that died in the crash include Zobayan, Gianna’s teammate Alyssa Altobelli, her parents Keri and John, basketball assistant coach, Christina Mauser, another one of Gianna’s teammates Payton Chester and Payton’s mother, Sarah. They were all on their way to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy where Gianna, Alyssa and Payton were basketball players.

The Los Angeles Lakers honored the five-time champion with a pre-game ceremony last night (Jan. 31) before their game against the Portland Trailblazers. Usher gave an emotional performance of “Amazing Grace” while Lebron James gave a heartfelt speech about his friend and fellow Laker.

“This is a celebration of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken down body, the gettin’ up, everything, the countless hours,” he said. “The determination to be a great as he could be.”

In tribute to Bryant, known as the Black Mamba, each seat in the Staples Center was covered with his Lakers no. 24 jersey.